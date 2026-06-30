Maverick Vinales responds to Guenther Steiner criticism as KTM MotoGP tension mounts

Maverick Vinales says Guenther Steiner “did call me a ‘beggar’ in certain remarks’ as he responds to the Tech3 MotoGP team boss’ criticism of him at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The 10-time MotoGP race winner has not held back his feelings about KTM in recent weeks, as his future in the championship grows increasingly uncertain.

Maverick Vinales took aim at the Austrian brand last weekend at Assen, noting that its decision not to let him test the 850cc bike at Brno was a clear sign to him that he will not be part of the manufacturer in 2027.

Maverick Vinales, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

He also said that if he does drop off the grid, only KTM is to blame, as he was told he would have a space at the brand and did not pursue other opportunities.

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In response to this, Tech3 team boss Guenther Steiner said that this was “not the smartest thing to do” for Vinales if he is looking for a ride.

Asked about these comments at Assen in his Spanish-language media debrief, Vinales said: “I think what he said has been misinterpreted, but he did call me a ‘beggar’ in certain remarks.

“I have nothing else to add; the truth is, my focus is on trying to stay strong, recover as soon as possible, and the further along I am, the better—I'll be happier and feel better.”

Vinales reiterated that he feels that he is unlikely to be on the grid in 2027, but says his focus now is on improving his shoulder’s physical condition.

“Right now I don’t have anything; at this moment, yes, that’s how I feel,” he said when asked if he thinks he will miss out on a seat.

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“But ultimately, I want to enjoy these races, and the way to do that is by getting stronger, because I’m not enjoying myself this way.

“They’re gaining half a second on me in four turns; I’m not enjoying myself.”

Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Czech MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Vinales was due to be promoted to the factory KTM squad for his strong form in the first half of last season.

But KTM paused this plan while Vinales struggled earlier this season with the ongoing effects from the shoulder injury he suffered in Germany last year.

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As time went on, KTM looks like it has filled its factory seats with Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Vinales was still set for a Tech3 stay instead, but that grew uncertain in recent weeks, with the squad now seemingly moving in the direction of signing Luca Marini from Honda and Moto2 frontrunner Senna Agius.