Latest MotoGP rider market rumour bad news for two major KTM names

New developments in the MotoGP rider market could be bad news for two of KTM’s biggest names.

Luca Marini leads Enea Bastianini, Brad Binder, Maverick Vinales, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Luca Marini leads Enea Bastianini, Brad Binder, Maverick Vinales, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix…
© Gold & Goose
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The Tech3 KTM team is thought to have chosen one rider for its 2027 MotoGP rider line-up, with a rider coming in from another manufacturer.

In particular, the Tech3 team is believed to be in negotiations to bring in Luca Marini from Honda, where the Italian has been since 2024, according to Motorsport.com. 

The deal between Tech3 KTM and Marini is not yet confirmed, but Motorsport.com reports that meetings have been held this weekend between the Italian’s management and the French outfit, as well as a meeting between Marini himself and KTM sporting director Pit Beirer.

Luca Marini, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Luca Marini, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Marini is winless in the premier class, but his strength in communication has been a valuable asset for Honda as it has looked to develop itself back to the front of MotoGP.

HRC hasn’t arrived there yet, but Joan Mir’s podiums towards the end of last season were a sign that Honda has been getting better, and perhaps KTM thinks it can take Marini’s technical input and find its own performance improvements.

Tech3 is also reported by Motorsport.com to be in talks with Senna Agius over a move for the current Moto2 rider into its team for next year. Bringing in both Marini and Agius would mean a full change of its rider line-up for next year, with Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales both leaving.

Brad Binder, Maverick Vinales, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Brad Binder, Maverick Vinales, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Vinales has worked his way into a worse situation this weekend after multiple outbursts blaming KTM for his lack of ride in 2027, outbursts which did not gain the approval of Guenther Steiner, who led the investment group that took over Tech3 at the end of last year.

A spot for long time KTM rider Brad Binder may also have been opened at Tech3, since he will not have a space in the factory team next year – as it takes on Fabio Di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez – but a Marini-Agius partnership at the French team would of course rule that out and leave Binder looking elsewhere for his future.

Latest MotoGP rider market rumour bad news for two major KTM names
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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