Pedro Acosta: MotoGP should consider reverting start device ban

Pedro Acosta thinks MotoGP should consider going back on its ban on front start devices.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, practice start. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, practice start. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
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MotoGP’s ban on front start devices should be in consideration for being reverted, in the opinion of Pedro Acosta.

The Czech MotoGP at Brno last week (19–21 June) saw the riders doing practice starts without the front start device engaged to assess whether a mid-season ban would be viable.

Afterwards, MotoGP announced a ban on front start devices effective from this weekend’s Dutch MotoGP at Assen (26–28 June) in an effort to improve safety at the first turns of races after multiple high-profile incidents in the previous few races, including one for Johann Zarco at the Catalan Grand Prix in May that resulted in huge knee injuries for the Frenchman who remains sidelined over a month on.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The ban drew mixed responses, as some riders felt the extra feeling available in braking for the first turn would mean the ban would improve safety, while others were concerned by the increased chance to wheelie off the line and then lock the under-rotating front wheel when they eventually got to the braking zone.

Pedro Acosta was one who fell on the latter side of the argument, and said on Friday at Assen that he felt it was more dangerous to start without the devices than with them.

The Spaniard reiterated this on Saturday, after the first competitive start since the ban, and suggested the front devices should be reintroduced.

“I think now it's even more dangerous than before, because it's quite easy to make wheelies, it's quite easy to remain, like, stopped in the middle of the track,” Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Acosta explained after the Sprint.

“They should think about going without, or come back to introduce the front device, because I think it's even worse than before.”

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Fabio Quartararo had a different opinion to Acosta after the Sprint, the Yamaha rider feeling it was fine to start without the front devices.

Marco Bezzecchi, on the other hand, wanted to wait until after Sunday’s race to make a judgement.

“[The start] was normal, but still not enough time to judge if it's better or not,” Bezzecchi said after the Sprint.

“At the end, for my side, how many starts you do in five years? Many. So it's all this [experience] versus one.

“In terms of feeling, it was not too bad but it's true that it's very hard to say a clear comment or to say yes or no. 

“I want to wait tomorrow so forgive me for this but, at the moment, no big comment.”

Pedro Acosta: MotoGP should consider reverting start device ban
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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