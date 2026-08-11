MotoGP considering major rider market rule change

MotoGP is reportedly looking at the viability of future rider signings being done within a football-style transfer window in a bid to not have the market overshadow a season.

Most of the 2027 MotoGP deals were signed ahead of the 2026 campaign even starting, with reports of moves taking place as early as January.

But the ongoing standoff between MotoGP and the manufacturers over a new agreement for the next five-year period beginning in 2027 meant these signings were not announced until the summer.

Jack Miller, Silverstone MotoGP. © Tony Goldsmith

With all factory seats up for grabs and most satellite places, the market was expected to move rapidly, with several major names looking for new deals.

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But there is a sense that this has ultimately overshadowed the on-track spectacle.

Football-style transfer window being discussed for MotoGP

According to Motorsport, MotoGP is discussing the possibility of introducing a transfer window, much like that used in football, for deals to be signed.

The outlet claims any deals under the framework signed outside of the specific window would not be valid.

However, there would need to be exceptions, such as promotions from the lower categories.

The manufacturers are currently split on the proposal.

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Is a transfer window even possible in MotoGP?

Transfer windows and trade deadlines are common throughout the sporting world, but motorsport is a far more unique prospect when it comes to signing deals.

A transfer window in 2026 would likely have led to some major differences to the 2027 grid make-up, assuming that period was the summer break, for example.

A lot of deals were signed based on results of the previous year. If a transfer window was in place, championship leader Jorge Martin may well have found himself with a new Aprilia deal, while Pecco Bagnaia, for example, could have been forced into the Yamaha move he’d already considered.

Results are only part of what convinces a rider.

Fabio Quartararo, who will join Honda in 2027, noted at the British Grand Prix that discussions he’d had with HRC in the winter and what he’d learned about the project were major factors in convincing him beyond just results.

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Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

On the idea of a transfer window, Cal Crutchlow noted eariler in the year: “In the rider market, it's quite boring anyway, because everyone knows where they're going three months before, or even six months before it's announced anyway.

“The problem is, in racing, I don't think you're ever going to change this, let's say.

“Riders will go wherever they want to go, and teams will take whichever rider they want to take.

“I don't think it's really like football, where they are at one manufacturer in the day, and then in the evening they're signing for someone else. It doesn't work like that as much.

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“I have a lot to say about it, but not that we can publish; that's sure!”