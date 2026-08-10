“I don't think it's a weird championship” - Fabio Quartararo on unpredictable 2026 MotoGP season

Fabio Quartararo believes Silverstone was simply an unusual MotoGP race, rather than proof of an unpredictable 2026 championship.

Fabio Quartararo dismisses “weird championship” theory after Silverstone MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo dismisses “weird championship” theory after Silverstone MotoGP
© Tony Goldsmith

Fabio Quartararo felt there was nothing positive about his Silverstone MotoGP race, even before being demoted from 12th to 16th by a post-race penalty for a technical infringement on his factory Yamaha.

“We didn't have fun at all,” said Quartararo, who had led last year’s British MotoGP until a ride-height device failure.

“We were surviving all the race, not able to push, looking at the others, how fast they were going in the beginning. 

"So… yeah, one race less.”

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Tony Goldsmith

At the front of the field, Raul Fernandez became the twelfth different Silverstone grand prix winner in as many races, while Aprilia completed a top-three sweep of qualifying, Sprint and grand prix.

“We can see since 2022 when Aleix won [here], it looks like the DNA of the bike is suiting this track a lot. But it's true that they really dominated this GP,” Quartararo said of Aprilia.

“I think it's a bike that turns really well in high-speed corners. There are a lot of high-speed corners in this track.

“It's true that some tracks you can feel the DNA of some bikes are better.”

Fernandez was also the seventh different grand prix winner of the season.

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Tony Goldsmith

“I don't think it's a really weird championship”

Quartararo rejected the suggestion that 2026 has become an unusually unpredictable MotoGP season.

“I think it's not weird. I mean we can see that Bezzecchi is back on the podium, Jorge is fast, Raul has been fast lately. Ogura crashed, but for sure he was also really fast," he said.

“So I don't think it's a really weird championship. I think that Ducati struggled in this track. 

"Last year they also really struggled, if I remember well, in the race. So I don't think it's a weird championship, it's just a race that can happen that is weird.

“But I think at Aragon we will see a red Ducati [Marc Marquez] quite fast.”

However, Quartararo also expects Aprilia to remain competitive through Aragon’s faster corners.

“So I think it will be a really nice race in Aragon. Not for us, but for the spectators!” said Quartararo, now confirmed as a Honda rider for 2027.

Tags:

Fabio Quartararo
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
Yamaha
“I don't think it's a weird championship” - Fabio Quartararo on unpredictable 2026 MotoGP season
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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