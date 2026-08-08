Starting grid for the 2026 Silverstone MotoGP race

MotoGP title leader Jorge Martin will seek to complete a perfect Silverstone double on Sunday, after winning the Sprint race from pole position.

The Spaniard pipped Raul Fernandez for pole by 0.021s after delivering a new Silverstone lap record, with Fernandez’s Trackhouse team-mate Ai Ogura rounding out an all-Aprilia front row.

Martin then beat Ogura in the Sprint, while Fernandez crashed out.

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio starts as the top Ducati rider in fourth, just ahead of Martin’s factory RS-GP team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

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Bezzecchi completed the Sprint podium, when di Giannantonio and reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez struggled badly with rear grip and faded to fifth and ninth respectively.

However, Gresini Ducati's Alex Marquez bucked the trend, rising to fourth place, but will again have to fight through from the third row.

Iker Lecuona, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Gresini replacement Iker Lecuona and Franco Morbidelli fought through Qualifying 1 before claiming eighth and tenth on the grid - but a tangle between them on the opening lap of the Sprint left Lecuona on the ground.

Jack Miller and Joan Mir start as the top Yamaha and Honda riders respectively, in eleventh and twelfth.

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There are currently no penalties.

The 20-lap Silverstone Sprint starts at 1pm local time on Sunday, between the Moto2 and Moto3 races.

2026 Silverstone MotoGP race: Full starting grid

Row 1: Jorge Martin (pole), Raul Fernandez, Ai Ogura

Row 2: Fabio Di Giannantonio, Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez

Row 3: Alex Marquez, Franco Morbidelli, Pedro Acosta

Row 4: Iker Lecuona, Jack Miller, Joan Mir

Row 5: Fabio Quartararo, Diogo Moreira, Luca Marini

Row 6: Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Rins, Brad Binder

Row 7: Enea Bastianini, Cal Crutchlow, Pol Espargaro

Row 8: Toprak Razgatlioglu, Augusto Fernandez