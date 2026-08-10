Johann Zarco “happy” as MotoGP injury recovery continues “with patience”

Johann Zarco says he’s “happy” after riding again for the first time since he injured his knee in the Catalan MotoGP in May.

Zarco had been unable to ride for over two months in order to allow his knee to recover from the damage it sustained at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya when he crashed at turn one on the first restart, his leg getting caught in the back of Francesco Bagnaia’s Ducati.

The week before the British Grand Prix, though, Zarco was finally in a condition that allowed him to ride again, and he took to a small track with a supermoto bike.

Johann Zarco, MotoGP 2026. © Gold and Goose

He says that after riding again he can be “happy”, although he still needs to manage the stress he’s putting on the still-recovering right knee to ensure the recovery continues to progress.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Last week, I got back on the bike,” Johann Zarco wrote in an Instagram post.

“I rode a Supermoto bike to have a more comfortable position and, step by step, test my knee while riding.

“It was so pleasant to do some laps and train my body specifically for riding.

“I’m focused on doing the right thing and controlling the intensity of my riding, because some pain can appear and the knee can get swollen again, which is normal when you’re recovering from an injury.

Show Instagram Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

“The knee needs to be exercised and stimulated step by step, but managing the swelling carefully is fundamental to making sure the healing process continues properly.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“So, I can say that I’m happy.

“I’m approaching this period with patience, which is the big word in this challenge.

“The goal is still September, and I’m working hard to get there in the best shape possible.

“Thank you all for your unconditional support throughout this ‘off’ time.”

Zarco has been replaced by Cal Crutchlow at LCR Honda since the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello in May. The Aragon Grand Prix on 28–30 August could prove to be his last race on Zarco’s side of the Italian team’s garage should the Frenchman’s recovery continue as planned and he’s able to return in September, in which the first race is at Misano on the weekend of the 13th.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT