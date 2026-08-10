'I need to learn' - Toprak laments "bad" Silverstone MotoGP race

Toprak Razgatlioglu took the chequered flag sandwiched between Pol Espargaro’s KTM and fellow Yamaha rider Augusto Fernandez in Sunday’s British MotoGP.

It was an entertaining battle, but the trio finished more than 40 seconds behind race winner Raul Fernandez.

“For me it was not fun, because I didn’t beat him!” Razgatlioglu said of the Espargaro duel.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP. © Tony Goldsmith

“In the last laps, he closed the inside of all the corners, but this is normal in a battle.

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“Some sectors I'm fast, some sectors he's fast, especially the back straight. In the chicane, I tried, but he was too far for me to pass him.

“We finished very close, but it’s a very difficult race for me.”

Razgatlioglu finished more than ten seconds behind Pramac team-mate Jack Miller, who was the highest-classified Yamaha rider in 12th after Fabio Quartararo’s penalty.

Toprak: “I need to learn this style”

The WorldSBK champion explained that Silverstone’s fast, flowing corners highlighted one of the main areas where he still needs to improve as a MotoGP rider.

“We need to learn more, because this track, with the long corners, you need to wait more for the correct area to pick up the bike. This is very difficult for me now, because I'm always riding Superbike style.

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“The [slow] corners where you stop and pick up the bike, I am riding much better. But I also need to learn this style, because next year I will race again at this track.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP. © Tony Goldsmith

“For me it’s a bad race, but I'm just focused on what I learned this weekend. And this is very important, because next year, everything is different [with the bikes and tyres] but I need to mix the style on the bike, with the Pirelli tyre.

“I feel some positives but we will see next time in Aragon, because Aragon also looks a very difficult track for my style. With the Superbike we did really good races, but we will see with the MotoGP bike and these tyres.”