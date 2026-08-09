“Nightmare” tyre management expected for British MotoGP: “It'll bite you in the arse”

Rear-tyre degradation is expected to play a decisive role during Sunday’s 20-lap British MotoGP race.

Rear tyre management key for British MotoGP.
Rear tyre management key for British MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

After the major tyre drop suffered by many riders during Saturday’s Sprint, all eyes will be on rear-rubber management in today’s British MotoGP.

Saturday’s problems have at least simplified tyre selection, with the entire grid now expected to choose the medium rather than soft rear.

Pramac’s Jack Miller was one of only two riders, alongside KTM’s Brad Binder, to select the medium for the ten-lap Sprint, when the Australian finished as the top Yamaha rider in 13th.

“We had a strong second half of the sprint race yesterday, so fingers crossed with some more laps today we can work our way forward a little bit more and hopefully in those points-paying positions,” Jack Miller said after warm-up.

Jack Miller, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Jack Miller, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Tony Goldsmith

"A nightmare"

Miller’s Sprint data could prove valuable for the grand prix, but he still warned that managing the medium rear over 20 laps will be a “nightmare”.

“I mean, the tyre [management] is going to be a nightmare, I think, for everybody. We’ve got to try and manage it the best of our ability,” he said.

“Silverstone's a track where it can creep up on you. You can get a little bit carried away [with the throttle] through the old last corner, and onto the straights.

“If you get a little bit happy-handed with it, it'll bite you in the arse.”

Miller’s best and worst lap times on the medium rear varied by less than one second during the Sprint.

By contrast, the severe degradation of the soft rear on Marc Marquez’s factory Ducati produced a 4.9-second difference between his best and worst laps.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Tony Goldsmith

Marc Marquez's "unexpected" Sprint

“Of course, it will be interesting because yesterday was an unexpected Sprint race for us,” said Marc Marquez, who narrowly held on to the final point in ninth.

“The drop of the tyre was coming very [early]. So let's see today if we can manage in a different way.

“The key point will be the rear tyre. Try to understand if we can manage better than yesterday and then try to fight for that top five positions.”

Marquez was third-fastest in warm-up behind younger brother Alex Marquez and Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez.

Sprint winner, pole qualifier and World Championship leader Jorge Martin was ninth.

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Jack Miller
Marc Marquez
Prima Pramac Yamaha
“Nightmare” tyre management expected for British MotoGP: “It'll bite you in the arse”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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