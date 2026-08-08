Silverstone Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Sprint race at Silverstone, round 12 of 22.

Jorge Martin extends MotoGP title lead.
Jorge Martin extends MotoGP title lead.
© Tony Goldsmith

Jorge Martin increases his MotoGP title lead to 17 points over Ai Ogura after holding off the Japanese for victory in Saturday's Silverstone Sprint race.

Marco Bezzecchi finished third in the race and climbs back up to third in the world championship, ahead of Marc Marquez.

Ducati's reigning champion Marquez has slipped 29 points from the top after appearing to suffer major grip issues on his way to ninth in the Sprint.

Five riders came into the Sprint within 24-points of the title lead, which has become 31 points to Fabio di Giannantonio after the Sprint.

Only Jorge Martin or Ai Ogura can mathematically lead the world championship after Sunday's grand prix.

Silverstone Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)220 
2=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)203(-17)
3^1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)193(-27)
4˅1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)191(-29)
5=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)189(-31)
6=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)159(-61)
7=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)152(-68)
8=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)143(-77)
9=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)93(-127)
10=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)79(-141)
11=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)76(-144)
12=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)76(-144)
13=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)64(-156)
14=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)55(-165)
15=Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*48(-172)
16=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)48(-172)
17=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)34(-186)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)29(-191)
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)21(-199)
20=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)19(-201)
21=Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*12(-208)
22=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)10(-210)
23=Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)9(-211)
24=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)5(-215)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Ai Ogura
Marco Bezzecchi
Fabio di Giannantonio
Silverstone Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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