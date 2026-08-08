Jorge Martin increases his MotoGP title lead to 17 points over Ai Ogura after holding off the Japanese for victory in Saturday's Silverstone Sprint race.

Marco Bezzecchi finished third in the race and climbs back up to third in the world championship, ahead of Marc Marquez.

Ducati's reigning champion Marquez has slipped 29 points from the top after appearing to suffer major grip issues on his way to ninth in the Sprint.

Five riders came into the Sprint within 24-points of the title lead, which has become 31 points to Fabio di Giannantonio after the Sprint.

Only Jorge Martin or Ai Ogura can mathematically lead the world championship after Sunday's grand prix.

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Silverstone Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 220 2 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 203 (-17) 3 ^1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 193 (-27) 4 ˅1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 191 (-29) 5 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 189 (-31) 6 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 159 (-61) 7 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 152 (-68) 8 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 143 (-77) 9 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 93 (-127) 10 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 79 (-141) 11 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 76 (-144) 12 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 76 (-144) 13 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 64 (-156) 14 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 55 (-165) 15 = Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 48 (-172) 16 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 48 (-172) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 34 (-186) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 29 (-191) 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 21 (-199) 20 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 19 (-201) 21 = Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 12 (-208) 22 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 10 (-210) 23 = Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 9 (-211) 24 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 5 (-215)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

