Silverstone Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Sprint race at Silverstone, round 12 of 22.
Jorge Martin increases his MotoGP title lead to 17 points over Ai Ogura after holding off the Japanese for victory in Saturday's Silverstone Sprint race.
Marco Bezzecchi finished third in the race and climbs back up to third in the world championship, ahead of Marc Marquez.
Ducati's reigning champion Marquez has slipped 29 points from the top after appearing to suffer major grip issues on his way to ninth in the Sprint.
Five riders came into the Sprint within 24-points of the title lead, which has become 31 points to Fabio di Giannantonio after the Sprint.
Only Jorge Martin or Ai Ogura can mathematically lead the world championship after Sunday's grand prix.
Silverstone Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|220
|2
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|203
|(-17)
|3
|^1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|193
|(-27)
|4
|˅1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|191
|(-29)
|5
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|189
|(-31)
|6
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|159
|(-61)
|7
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|152
|(-68)
|8
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|143
|(-77)
|9
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|93
|(-127)
|10
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|79
|(-141)
|11
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|76
|(-144)
|12
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|76
|(-144)
|13
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|64
|(-156)
|14
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|55
|(-165)
|15
|=
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|48
|(-172)
|16
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|48
|(-172)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|34
|(-186)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|29
|(-191)
|19
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|21
|(-199)
|20
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|19
|(-201)
|21
|=
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|12
|(-208)
|22
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|10
|(-210)
|23
|=
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|9
|(-211)
|24
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|5
|(-215)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie