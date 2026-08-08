Jack Miller details the troubles of MotoGP aero testing at Silverstone

Jack Miller says aero test work on Friday at the British Grand Prix proved a difficult task

Jack Miller has an updated aero package at Silverstone
Jack Miller has an updated aero package at Silverstone
© Gold and Goose

Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller said it was “very f*****g difficult to tell anything” about an updated aero package on Friday at the British Grand Prix due to the wind.

The Australian had an updated aero package to test across Friday’s two practice sessions at Silverstone.

He used the new package to secure a direct place in Q2 on the Pramac Yamaha in ninth, though the wind made it difficult to draw any conclusions about the update as “no two corners felt the same”.

Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2026 British MotoGP
Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2026 British MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

“Honestly, you're asking the same as Yamaha,” Jack Miller told the media, including Crash, on Friday when asked about the aero.

“They’re like, ‘How do you feel with the aero?’

“Honestly, it's very fucking difficult to tell anything about aero out there, because like I said, the crosswind, the wind was pretty bad.

“So, no two corners felt the same all day pretty much.

“You know, you have a little bit less wind, a little bit more wind; some laps feel better than others.

“So it's a tough track, especially in conditions like today, to really feel a big thing with aero.

“And for the rest, it's pretty much the same as it was in Sachsenring.

“We'll have a fresher engine tomorrow, so hopefully we can be a little bit closer to the front.”

Miller added that his Yamaha was “handling the wind pretty good” and was changing direction well.

“It's a little bit windy out there, but our bike seems to handle the wind pretty good, especially like the crosswind,” he explained.

“I saw some of the other manufacturers maybe struggling a little bit more, but in general, we're reasonably strong.

Jack Miller made it through to Q2 on Friday
Jack Miller made it through to Q2 on Friday
© Gold and Goose

“Obviously, had to suck the arse out of Marc [Marquez] and Alex [Marquez] to get through, but you know, try and gain a little bit where we can on the straights and it's nice to have a target there.

“But we'll see what we can do tomorrow, but it's always nice going to bed on a Friday and being in Q2 already.

“I feel good in braking, I feel good mid-corner.

“Like I said, the bike's changing direction pretty good. We can work a little bit more on edge, just trying to get the thing to hook up a little better, trying to build speed through the last corner, for example.

“If I can pick the bike up and drive it, it's driving pretty good, but trying to build speed on the edge of the tyre, it's really hard to keep the thing—keep contact, let's say—without lighting it up too much.

“So, we'll try and work on that tonight and see if we can come back with some ideas.”

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Jack Miller
Prima Pramac Yamaha
Jack Miller details the troubles of MotoGP aero testing at Silverstone
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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