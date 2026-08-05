Jack Miller curious about potential Yamaha “progress” at British MotoGP

Jack Miller is hopeful of “a bit more progress” from Yamaha ahead of the British MotoGP.

Jack Miller, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Jack Miller, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

After the summer break, MotoGP heads to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix this weekend, with Jack Miller hopeful of “progress” from Yamaha.

The Iwata factory has struggled all season for performance with its newly V4-powered YZR-M1.

Fabio Quartararo has taken Yamaha’s best result this season with a fifth in Catalunya, while Miller’s best this year has been an eighth in Hungary.

Jack Miller, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Jack Miller, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Going to Silverstone, Miller is anticipating some steps forward from Yamaha over the summer break that could translate into more performance.

“I'm looking forward to getting back on track after the summer break and starting the second half of the season,” said Jack Miller.

“Hopefully, we've been able to make a bit more progress during the three-week break, and it'll be good to see how that translates once we're back racing.

“Silverstone is a circuit I always enjoy, and it's always special to race in front of the British fans. I'm excited to get the weekend underway and see what we can achieve.”

Razgatlioglu “happy to be back” 12 years later

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha, 2026 German MotoGP
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha, 2026 German MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Like the Sachsenring, Silverstone is a circuit where Miller's Pramac Yamaha team-mate Toprak Razgatlioglu has a limited amount of experience, having raced there in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup in 2014 but not again since.

Coming back in 2026, Razgatlioglu says it’s a circuit he enjoyed the one time he was there before.

“I'm really happy to be back at Silverstone,” said Razgatlioglu ahead of this weekend’s Silverstone race.

“It's a circuit I really enjoy, even though the last time I raced here was twelve years ago in the Rookies Cup. 

“It will be completely different on a MotoGP bike, especially with the long straights, so we'll have to see what to expect.

“As always, the goal is to do our best and keep learning. Every weekend I'm gaining more experience with the bike, and I'm looking forward to getting back on track and starting the second half of the season at such a great circuit.”

Tags:

Jack Miller
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Prima Pramac Yamaha
Jack Miller curious about potential Yamaha “progress” at British MotoGP
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Toprak Razgatlioglu 'sometimes forgets' he's a MotoGP rookie
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Yamaha vows MotoGP 2026 misery “will help us” for 2027 rule change
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
The Yamaha that holds “unforgettable memories” for Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“Pure magic” - Toprak Razgatlioglu’s MotoGP riding style explained
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha, 2026 German MotoGP
MotoGP Feature
The 2027 MotoGP rider line-up and rumours so far
Jorge Martin, start, 2026 Dutch MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Cal Crutchlow’s 2026 MotoGP return labelled “mind-blowing” by fellow MotoGP veteran
Cal, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Latest News

MotoGP News
“Extremely demanding” Silverstone MotoGP next for Marc Marquez after “perfect” Germany
3m ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jack Miller curious about potential Yamaha “progress” at British MotoGP
46m ago
Jack Miller, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo “ready to be back” at scene of 2025 MotoGP heartbreak
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“I thought I could win”: Cal Crutchlow looks back on British MotoGP highlights
3h ago
Cal Crutchlow, 2015 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Raul Fernandez gets Trackhouse Aprilia renewal for new MotoGP era
6h ago
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.

Don't miss the latest MotoGP talking points

More News

MotoGP News
Casey Stoner backs Pedro Acosta’s Ducati MotoGP move, “feels sorry” for Pecco Bagnaia
22h ago
Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez.
MotoGP News
Luca Marini aims to remain “fastest Honda”, MotoGP future decided?
04/08/26
Luca Marini, 2026 German MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales out of Silverstone MotoGP due to injury amid KTM exit rumours
04/08/26
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
Yamaha's future riders lead MotoGP standings but “better to get the #1 from inside”
04/08/26
Jorge Martin, Ai Ogura.
MotoGP News
“We like 22” - MotoGP says bigger grid is not necessarily better
04/08/26
2026 Sachsenring Sprint.