Jack Miller curious about potential Yamaha “progress” at British MotoGP

After the summer break, MotoGP heads to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix this weekend, with Jack Miller hopeful of “progress” from Yamaha.

The Iwata factory has struggled all season for performance with its newly V4-powered YZR-M1.

Fabio Quartararo has taken Yamaha’s best result this season with a fifth in Catalunya, while Miller’s best this year has been an eighth in Hungary.

Jack Miller, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Going to Silverstone, Miller is anticipating some steps forward from Yamaha over the summer break that could translate into more performance.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I'm looking forward to getting back on track after the summer break and starting the second half of the season,” said Jack Miller.

“Hopefully, we've been able to make a bit more progress during the three-week break, and it'll be good to see how that translates once we're back racing.

“Silverstone is a circuit I always enjoy, and it's always special to race in front of the British fans. I'm excited to get the weekend underway and see what we can achieve.”

Razgatlioglu “happy to be back” 12 years later

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha, 2026 German MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Like the Sachsenring, Silverstone is a circuit where Miller's Pramac Yamaha team-mate Toprak Razgatlioglu has a limited amount of experience, having raced there in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup in 2014 but not again since.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Coming back in 2026, Razgatlioglu says it’s a circuit he enjoyed the one time he was there before.

“I'm really happy to be back at Silverstone,” said Razgatlioglu ahead of this weekend’s Silverstone race.

“It's a circuit I really enjoy, even though the last time I raced here was twelve years ago in the Rookies Cup.

“It will be completely different on a MotoGP bike, especially with the long straights, so we'll have to see what to expect.

“As always, the goal is to do our best and keep learning. Every weekend I'm gaining more experience with the bike, and I'm looking forward to getting back on track and starting the second half of the season at such a great circuit.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT