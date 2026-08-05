Raul Fernandez gets Trackhouse Aprilia renewal for new MotoGP era

Raul Fernandez has been retained by the Trackhouse Aprilia MotoGP team for the 2027 season.

Fernandez has been with the Trackhouse team since its RNF days in 2023, after being dropped from Tech3 KTM the previous year.

The Spaniard has gone on to become a grand prix winner and regular podium contender with the American-owned team and its Aprilia RS-GP that has become much improved over the past two seasons in particular. In 2026, he is yet to win a Sunday race, but was victorious in the Mugello and Assen Sprints, and has taken three grand prix podiums, including two in the last two races.

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Fernandez’s new contract will last until the end of the 2028 MotoGP season, which will be his sixth season with the satellite Aprilia squad.

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“We at Trackhouse are thrilled to announce that Raul Fernandez will stay with the team for the next two seasons,” said Trackhouse Aprilia owner Justin Marks.

“Since the beginning of this team’s journey, Raul has been fully committed to our mission and objectives.

“He has grown as a rider both on the bike and with his preparation, approach, and maturity.

“We believe that this team and these bikes are poised to be a consistent championship threat in the years to come and that Raul can help carry us to great heights in this sport.”

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Fernandez will have a new team-mate in 2027, as Ai Ogura will leave for Yamaha. The identity of the second Trackhouse rider is yet to be confirmed, although Enea Bastianini – who has been free to negotiate with other teams since the deadline in his contract for KTM to exercise an option on him for next season expired at the end of June – has been linked with the team.

Perhaps the more significant change for Fernandez next year will be the absence of Davide Brivio from the Trackhouse team, who Fernandez has often credited for the improvements in his form and performance over the past couple of seasons. Brivio will leave the satellite Aprilia team at the end of this season and is thought to be headed to Honda in a role that will not be limited to MotoGP.