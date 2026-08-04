MotoGP leader Jorge Martin expects “exciting second half of the season”

Jorge Martin begins the second half of the MotoGP World Championship at Silverstone this weekend, leading the title chase in his final season at Aprilia.

The Spaniard reached the summer break with a 14-point advantage over Trackhouse rider Ai Ogura.

Ducati’s defending champion Marc Marquez, Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi and VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio are also within 24 points of Martin.

Jorge Martin after Turn 1 accident, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

After completing a perfect double at Le Mans, Martin has stood on the podium just three times in the last 12 races.

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The former champion cited set-up and physical issues, following the pile-up he triggered in Hungary.

The summer break handed Martin a welcome opportunity to improve his physical condition before the title fight resumes at Silverstone, where he will attempt to repeat Bezzecchi’s 2025 Aprilia success and become the twelfth different winner of the British MotoGP in as many events.

“It was an extremely positive summer break,” said Martin, who missed last year's Silverstone round, held in May, due to injury.

“I was able to rest up, but also to train a lot and complete a bicycle challenge along with my friends, which I had dreamed of doing for a long time.

Jorge Martin leads Ai Ogura, 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“I can’t wait to be back on the track with my Aprilia and to work with my team again.

“We have an exciting second half of the season ahead of us, where we’ll be striving to give one hundred per cent.

“We’re headed to Silverstone now - a track that I like a lot and where I have outstanding memories.

“I hope to give our fans some great satisfaction.”

Martin, the 2024 MotoGP champion for Pramac Ducati, will switch to the factory Yamaha team next season.

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