MotoGP title contender returns to scene of “one of my worst moments” in 2025

Ai Ogura returns to Silverstone, scene of a nasty knee injury in his rookie season, holding second in the MotoGP standings.

Ai Ogura, 2026 German MotoGP.
Ai Ogura, 2026 German MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Ai Ogura’s 2025 Silverstone MotoGP weekend didn’t get beyond opening practice, when the Trackhouse Aprilia rider suffered a fracture to the top of his right tibia that also kept him out of the following Aragon round.

The Japanese returns holding second in the world championship, just 14-points behind Jorge Martin after outscoring the factory Aprilia rider in each of the last four rounds.

He has missed the podium only once in the past six races, finishing fourth in Germany, runner-up four times and winning the Dutch Grand Prix.

Ai Ogura, German MotoGP.
Ai Ogura, German MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

"Massive highside"

Ogura said he has spent the summer break enjoying “pure riding” away from the pressure of a grand prix weekend, and will now seek to banish last year’s Silverstone woes.

“Last year the situation in Silverstone was quite tough,” Ogura said. 

“It was pretty early in the season, I was getting up to speed, building up my confidence, but on Friday morning I had a massive highside in the fast Turn 2 corner and got a knee injury which cost me a few races afterwards.

“Silverstone 2025 is one of my worst moments of that year, but the situation this year is quite different from last year.”

The future factory Yamaha rider said it's “almost impossible to make a perfect lap” at Silverstone but hopes to capitalise on the famous Northamptonshire circuit’s faster corners.

“Before I came to MotoGP I was not a big fan of flowing circuits and fast corners but, since I moved up to MotoGP, fast corners and flowing circuits became one of my strong points. Hopefully it works this time as well,” he said.

Raul Fernandez, Ai Ogura, 2026 German MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, Ai Ogura, 2026 German MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

The combined efforts of Ogura and team-mate Raul Fernandez, sixth in the world championship, mean Trackhouse has been the highest scoring team over the past three rounds.

“We are very curious to see how things can proceed, whether we can keep our competitiveness going forward,” said team director Davide Brivio.

“Last year, Silverstone was not a weekend to remember for us, but it was in May, it was cold, and this year we go there in a completely different period and also in different shape.

“We’re really looking forward to Silverstone and are very curious to see how our riders come back from the summer break.

“It’s very important to continue to approach this weekend the same way we did lately, in Sachsenring or Assen.”

Aprilia riders have won at Silverstone for two of the last three years, courtesy of Aleix Espargaro (2023) and Marco Bezzecchi (2025).

Tags:

Ai Ogura
Trackhouse MotoGP Team
MotoGP
MotoGP title contender returns to scene of “one of my worst moments” in 2025
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
The three riders one former MotoGP winner thinks can fight for 2026 title
Jorge Martin leads Ai Ogura, 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
The statistic that could be crucial for one rider’s 2026 MotoGP title hopes
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, MotoGP 2026
MotoGP News
Yamaha “excited” for MotoGP 2027 as new riders bring “fresh air”
Massimo Meregalli. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
How 2026 has become the best and worst sprint era MotoGP season
2026 MotoGP German GP
MotoGP News
“Riders will make the difference” - Ducati, Aprilia “equal” in MotoGP title fight
Marc Marquez leads, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
MotoGP Feature
"Interesting until the end" - How the MotoGP title fight has changed in 2026
Jorge Martin, start, 2026 Dutch MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Casey Stoner backs Pedro Acosta’s Ducati MotoGP move, “feels sorry” for Pecco Bagnaia
3m ago
Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez.
MotoGP News
Luca Marini aims to remain “fastest Honda”, MotoGP future decided?
1h ago
Luca Marini, 2026 German MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales out of Silverstone MotoGP due to injury amid KTM exit rumours
1h ago
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
Yamaha's future riders lead MotoGP standings but “better to get the #1 from inside”
2h ago
Jorge Martin, Ai Ogura.
MotoGP News
“We like 22” - MotoGP says bigger grid is not necessarily better
4h ago
2026 Sachsenring Sprint.

Don't miss the latest MotoGP talking points

More News

MotoGP News
Podcast: What’s going to happen in the second half of MotoGP 2026?
4h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, 2026 Thai MotoGP.
MotoGP News
MotoGP leader Jorge Martin expects “exciting second half of the season”
6h ago
Jorge Martin.
MotoGP News
“Not 100%” but Marco Bezzecchi poised for MotoGP return
7h ago
Marco Bezzecchi.
MotoGP News
MotoGP title contender returns to scene of “one of my worst moments” in 2025
8h ago
Ai Ogura, 2026 German MotoGP.
MotoGP News
One metric that could reveal Marc Marquez’s MotoGP summer break progress
03/08/26
Marc Marquez, MotoGP 2026.