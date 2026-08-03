“What a season!” - VR46 rider gives “big picture” verdict on his MotoGP campaign

Fabio di Giannantonio’s first Sunday DNF of the season at Sachsenring relegated the VR46 rider from third to fifth in the MotoGP World Championship.

The mistake also cost di Giannantonio his position as the highest-ranked Ducati rider, with reigning champion Marc Marquez moving ahead at the halfway summer break.

Nevertheless, the Italian, now confirmed as a factory KTM rider for 2027, remains on course for his best MotoGP season.

Fabio di Giannantonio. © Gold and Goose

Diggia has scored 42 points more than at the same stage last year, when he went on to finish sixth overall.

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He has also celebrated eight top-three finishes, including a Grand Prix victory in Catalunya.

“We are doing an amazing season, a lot of podiums, including Sprint races, and a lot of good results,” di Giannantonio said.

“The speed is always there; that's the most important thing. It's not just a ‘spark’, it's every track that we go to we are performing well.

“So if you see this big picture, I think we are doing an amazing season.

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 German MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“Then, also, we are just 24 points from the lead.

“I'm enjoying a lot every moment and in the last races I was also saying, ‘Wow, what a season!’”

The second half of the MotoGP season begins at Silverstone this weekend.