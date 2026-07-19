“Riders will make the difference” - Ducati, Aprilia “equal” in MotoGP title fight

Davide Tardozzi believes Ducati and Aprilia are now "equally competitive" and that "the riders will make the difference" in deciding the last MotoGP title of the 1000cc era.

Aprilia surprised reigning champions Ducati by winning all three opening grands prix of the season.

Ducati's victory drought ended courtesy of Alex Marquez at Jerez, with the balance of power swinging back and forth between the two Italian manufacturers ever since.

Marquez, Tardozzi, Bagnaia, video call with Dall’Igna, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

An Aprilia one-two at Le Mans was followed by a Ducati one-two in Catalunya, before Aprilia completed a clean sweep at Mugello.

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Reigning champion Marc Marquez then delivered four consecutive victories at Balaton Park and Brno, before Aprilia hit back with a dominant Assen weekend.

The opening half of the campaign ended with Ducati and Marc Marquez back on top in both Sachsenring races.

However, it is Aprilia riders Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura, 14 points behind, who lead the title race from Marc Marquez (-18) and the injured Marco Bezzecchi (-22).

VR46 Ducati rider Fabio di Giannantonio, 24 points behind Martin, is also within a single grand prix victory of the championship lead.

Marc Marquez, Tardozzi. 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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"We've always been competitive,” Tardozzi told Sky Italia. “There were some unfortunate episodes at the start of the season, as for our rivals.

“I think the bikes are equally competitive, and I think it will continue that way until the end of the season.

“On some tracks, like Silverstone for sure, Aprilia will be a bit of a favourite.

“On others, we might be the favourites.

“But it's the riders who make the difference right now."

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The second half of the MotoGP season begins with the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on 7-9 August.

