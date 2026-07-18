Marc Marquez ”never stops refining his mastery”, MotoGP title “wide open”

Gigi Dall’Igna says the MotoGP standings have been “shaken up” after Marc Marquez’s “masterpiece” at the Sachsenring.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna has described Marc Marquez's Sachsenring double as "another masterpiece" from the reigning MotoGP champion.

Marquez’s record tenth German MotoGP win has also taken him to within 18-points of the world championship lead, having been 102 adrift just four rounds earlier.

“Last weekend was absolutely perfect, with yet another masterpiece served by a Marc in top form: pole position, 19th Sprint win, the GP win with the fastest lap and, what’s more, leading from start to finish on both Saturday and Sunday,” Dall’Igna wrote on LinkedIn.

Marquez, Tardozzi, Bagnaia, video call with Dall’Igna, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Marquez, Tardozzi, Bagnaia, video call with Dall’Igna, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Dall’Igna, who didn’t attend the event but was seen in regular video calls to the Ducati team, also highlighted how Marc Marquez had controlled the races “without unnecessary risks”.

“He sets the pace with a clean and fast drive, whilst at the same time managing the bike without ever overdoing it, steady and solid as usual: the talent of a true champion who never stops refining his mastery, even with a racing style that is, on the face of it, less spectacular, but optimised to do what is needed, when needed, without taking unnecessary risks, and with sublime elegance.”

Marquez’s 119 points from the last four rounds compares with just 57 scored in the opening four events of this season, before undergoing surgery for a compressed nerve in his right arm.

“I’m thinking of the Marc who was 102 points behind the leader after Mugello... The post-surgery period couldn’t have gone better: his bike is brilliantly back on the track and his smile is back in the pits - we’re all absolutely delighted,” Dall’Igna wrote.

The Italian’s only regret was that, after Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio joined Marc in a front row and Sprint podium sweep, they both crashed out in the grand prix.

“It was a real shame that Alex Marquez and Diggia crashed whilst in 2nd and 4th place respectively: Alex was the only one keeping up with his brother, whilst Fabio, despite a less-than-perfect start, was still in contention for something significant in the overall standings as well.”

Start, 2026 German MotoGP.
Start, 2026 German MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Such incidents, combined with injury for Marco Bezzecchi, and Trackhouse riders Ai Ogura and Raul Fernandez again leading the Aprilia challenge, mean the world championship is “wide open again.”

“The standings have been shaken up, and the World Championship is wide open again for all the top riders, and not just them. We count five contenders within a mere 24 points.

“It’s a long season, as we’ve always said, in which anything can happen to anyone, as we’ve clearly seen.

“Yes, it is essential to never to take anything for granted and to keep fighting right to the end. And this year, that’s even more important.”

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Marc Marquez
Ducati Lenovo Team
Ducati
Marc Marquez ”never stops refining his mastery”, MotoGP title “wide open”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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