Why Marc Marquez thinks former team-mate will excel thanks to 2027 MotoGP move

Joan Mir’s move from factory Honda to Gresini Ducati is a mirror of what Marc Marquez did in the off-season between the 2023 and 2024 MotoGP campaigns, and the reigning world champion has backed his former team-mate to excel in his new environment.

Marquez left Honda after two years without winning and several seasons of injury setbacks that began in 2020.

Joan Mir joined in the middle of that period, arriving at Honda HRC in 2023 after Suzuki’s withdrawal from MotoGP at the end of the previous year. With Suzuki, Mir was world champion, but at Honda he has scored just two podiums in three-and-a-half seasons.

Joan Mir, Marc Marquez, MotoGP 2025. © Gold and Goose

In 2027, he will move to Gresini Racing and the Ducati Desmosedici for his ninth season in the premier class.

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For “super-talented” Mir, as Marc Marquez describes him, the jump to a satellite team could be just what he needs.

“Joan Mir is a world champion, so he can do what he wants, especially because he is super-talented,” Marquez said during the pre-event press conference at the German Grand Prix.

“I train with him in motocross, in flat track, with the CBR. He’s super-talented.

“But sometimes it depends about personality, depends about everything.

Joan Mir, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“I feel like Joan Mir will do very well because racing is not only to ride a bike; racing is also to control the moments, control the pressure, and in a satellite team you have much less money, but much less pressure.

“Sometimes it’s what you need in your moment of your career. Depends.

“Sometimes you are ready to move to a factory team because you are ready to do it, but a satellite team – and Gresini team that I know very well – he will find the correct atmosphere to just ride and enjoy it that is what he wants to do.”