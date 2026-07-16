Tech3's Guenther Steiner confirms “key” 850cc KTM MotoGP bike spec

Guenther Steiner says one of the key points in Tech3's discussions with KTM was ensuring the team will continue to receive factory-spec machinery and upgrades during MotoGP's new 850cc era.

Although the switch to smaller engines and Pirelli tyres means every manufacturer will build all-new bikes for 2027, Gresini and VR46 have already confirmed they will have access to only one factory-spec Ducati each.

Their second entry will therefore be a 'satellite-spec' machine. Unlike the current year-old bikes, the 2027 satellite specification will initially match the factory bike but receive updates at a slower rate.

2026 Tech3 KTMs. © Gold and Goose

"One of the key points"

Asked if both Tech3 riders will have factory-spec KTMs next season, Steiner gave a clear answer.

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“Yes. That was one of the things we wanted,” he said.

“We as a team are here to achieve results, not just to participate. And that was one of the key points. We want to have the best machinery possible.”

Steiner accepted there will inevitably be occasions when compromises are required if there are not enough new parts for all four KTM riders at the same time.

However, he insisted Tech3 would not automatically be second in the pecking order.

“Obviously, there is always some compromise - and if it's reasonable, you need to compromise.

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“But I think if one of our bikes is in front of the works bikes, I think we should have that advantage [also].

“But we need to get there. We are not there yet, but we are working on that one.”

Guenther Steiner, Carmelo Ezpeleta. © Gold and Goose

Senna Agius, Manuel Gonzalez "are my rookie candidates"

Tech3's 2027 rider line-up has yet to be confirmed, with Steiner seeking one experienced rider alongside a MotoGP rookie.

Asked if the rookie might be on an older specification, he replied: “No, we need to keep pushing. Freezing doesn't take you forward.”

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HRC rider Luca Marini is the leading candidate for the experienced seat, while Intact Moto2 team-mates Senna Agius and Manuel Gonzalez remain the contenders for the second RC16.

“They are my [two rookie] candidates,” Steiner confirmed.

“I think you all know the two Intact riders; they are both very good.

“So it makes it difficult to pick... I don't think there are any big cons to either of them.

“But who has more pluses? Put it this way...”

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