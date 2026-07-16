Marc Marquez protege earns Moto2 ride for 2027 season

The Aspar team has announced that Marc Marquez protege Maximo Quiles will step up to the Moto2 class next season.

The 18-year-old has been on a fast track through the grand prix ranks after an impressive debut season in 2025, in which he won three grands prix on his way to third in the standings.

Quiles has been almost peerless in the 2026 Moto3 season, with six wins giving him a lead of 104 points in the standings at the midway point of the campaign.

Maximo Quiles, Moto3, 2026, Catalan GP © Gold & Goose

With current Aspar Moto2 rider Dani Holgado’s move to MotoGP with Gresini confirmed last week, Quiles’ step to the intermediate class was all but assured.

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After several days of teasing, Aspar has now confirmed Quiles for its 2027 Moto2 line-up.

“We’re delighted to be able to compete with Maximo Quiles in Moto2,” Jorge Martinz ‘Aspar’ said.

“This year he’s been the rider to beat in Moto3, and we’re going to keep working hard over the coming months to finish the season as champions before making the leap to the intermediate category.

“We believe he is ready for all the challenges that lie ahead, and we know that together we can give our very best.

“Furthermore, with Maximo’s move to Moto2 – just as we did with Arenas, Guevara and Alonso – we are continuing to consolidate our rider development model from grassroots level right through to the world championship, one of the hallmarks of the CFMOTO Aspar Team.”

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“I’m a more well-rounded rider”

Quiles, who has backing from the Marquez brothers, was granted entry into the world championship last year after the minimum age rules were tweaked.

Max Quiles, Marc Marquez, 2026 Hungary MotoGP © Gold and Goose

In his season and a half in Moto3, he has already won nine times and taken 19 podiums from 29 starts.

As he looks ahead to his Moto2 debut in 2027, Quiles believes he has already matured as a rider in his current campaign.

“I’m a more well-rounded rider,” he said.

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“I have more experience, and I think I make smarter decisions.

“Last year I was really eager – that’s normal when you’re a rookie in the world championship.

“Now I watch the races and say, ‘Look, I didn’t need to overtake there.’

“That eagerness can sometimes get the better of you and lead to mistakes that I now try not to repeat.

“This year I’m calmer, and I do things when it makes sense to do them.”

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Aspar is due to have an all-new Moto2 line-up next year, with David Alonso also set to step up to MotoGP alongside Holgado.

Alonso will join Honda, though it remains to be seen whether that will be at the factory squad or on a works deal at LCR.