2026 German Moto2 - Race Results

Results from race eleven of the 2026 Moto2 season, the German Grand Prix, where Ivan Ortola absorbed late pressure from Daniel Holgado for victory.

Ivan Ortola, Daniel Holgado, 2026, Moto2, German GP
Ivan Ortola, Daniel Holgado, 2026, Moto2, German GP
© Gold & Goose

The German Moto2 race was set alight over the final three laps thanks to a late attack from Daniel Holgado, with Ivan Ortola managing his spent tyres to come away the winner at the Sachsenring.

The QJMotor R.O.M.E.A rider used the record pace he had shown in qualifying, earning pole, to build a lead -which led to a stretched out top five over the early part of the race.

Having saved tyre sat in behind, Daniel Holgado decided it was time to make a move, closing the gap and being sat right on the rear of his fellow Kalex rider on he final lap.

Ortola closed off the first overtaking opportunity at Omega and then shut the door again, leaving it all to the final corner.

The Aspar rider tried a pass, but went wide, leaving Ortola to win by 0.614s at the chequered flag for his second win of the season, after also taking victory in Brno.

A fall in the lead group from Assen winner David Alonso splintered the front riders further, leaving Izan Guevara a secure third, the top Boscoscuro rider for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, completing an all Spanish podium.

Senna Agius gave home team Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP their best result in fourth - but only just - under attack at the line to just hold off a charging Taiyo Furusato.

The Idemitsu Honda Team Asia rookie had impressed in qualifying running behind Ortola to learn the track and start seventh, earning his best finish in fifth having already passed championship leader Manuel Gonzalez on the penultimate lap.

Gonzalez then had attention from Filip Salac, also on a late push, bringing home the second Dynavolt bike just ahead at the finish line for sixth, with the American Racing rider a close seventh from 15th on the grid.

It was a good day all round for the rookies, with Jose Antonio Rueda finishing eighth as the best of the Red Bull KTM Ajo duo, with team-mate Collin Veijer ninth.

Luca Lunetta was a second further back, completing the top ten for SpeedRS.

Adrian Huertas picked off his rivals to go from 23rd on the grid to 11th in the race for Italtrans.

Joe Roberts was 12th for American Racing with the remaining points going to Ayumu Sasaki for Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing 13th, Angel Piqueras in 14th on the second QJMotor bike and Alex Escrig, who fought back to 15th after receiving a double long lap penalty after a jump start on the Forward Racing bike.

Deniz Oncu did his best to celebrate the memory of late team owner Marc van der Straten, with black numbers on both bikes. Holding seventh for most of the race, the 2025 German race winner used up all of his tyre to try to keep the position, dramatically dropping like a stone over the closing laps for 17th.

Official German Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 23.270s
Old All time lap record: Celestino Vietti (2025) 1m 22.329s
New all time lap record:Ivan Ortola (FP2, 2026) 1m 21.807s
Best Pole: Celestino Vietti (2024) 1m 22.778s

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Oncu’s team-mate Aron Canet fell on the sighting lap, and again early in the race.

Celestino Vietti completed a weekend to forget as the next faller, Mario Aji only last a couple of laps longer on his return from injury, with Alonso the only other rider not to go the distance.

Both replacement riders completed the race, with Jorge Navarro, on the Forward bike, in for Barry Baltus the highest place in 18th, ahead of Milan Pawelec who returned at Gresini for Alonso Lopez, finishing 23rd.


Championship Standings

A sixth place saw Gonzalez still ahead, moving his total from 185.5 to 195.5 points. Podium finisher Guevara remains second overall, now 51.5 behind on 144.

Agius stays in third on 136, with all the top five unchanged in position, as Alonso stays in fourth on116, with team-mate Holgado now just one point behind after his second place finish. Ortola also moves ahead of Vietti after his crash, now sixth on 133.5.

Rueda remains the top rookie overall in 16th with 27 points, after moving up four places Lunetta is now his closest rival in 18th with 17 points. Furusato’s performance sees him on 15 points, with Ferrandez staying on 14.5.

Full Moto2 race results can be found below

Moto2 Germany Race Results:

2026 German Moto2  - Race Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - R.O.M.E.A - MSI  (Kalex)35m 00.119s
2Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Azul Marino Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.614s
3Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+3.229s
4Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+7.430s
5Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+7.489s
6Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+9.460s
7Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+9.725s
8Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+10.205s
9Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+11.237s
10Luca LunettaITAMB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+12.741s
11Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+13.246s
12Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+14.290s
13Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+14.525s
14Angel PiquerasSPAQJMOTOR - R.O.M.E.A - MSI  (Kalex)+21.335s
15Alex Escrig SPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+21.783s
16Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+22.186s
17Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+22.252s
18Jorge NavarroSPAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+24.577s
19Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+24.719s
20Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+25.371s
21Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+27.938s
22Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+28.080s
23Milan PawelecPOLITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+48.793s
24Mario AjiINAIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)DNF
25Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)DNF
26David Alonso COLCFMOTO Azul Marino Aspar Team (Kalex)DNF
27Celestino ViettiITAMB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)DNF

Tags:

2026
Sachsenring, Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Chemnitz, Saxony, Germany
Moto2

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