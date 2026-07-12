2026 German Moto2  - Race Results

The German Moto2 race was set alight over the final three laps thanks to a late attack from Daniel Holgado, with Ivan Ortola managing his spent tyres to come away the winner at the Sachsenring.

The QJMotor R.O.M.E.A rider used the record pace he had shown in qualifying, earning pole, to build a lead -which led to a stretched out top five over the early part of the race.

Having saved tyre sat in behind, Daniel Holgado decided it was time to make a move, closing the gap and being sat right on the rear of his fellow Kalex rider on he final lap.

Ortola closed off the first overtaking opportunity at Omega and then shut the door again, leaving it all to the final corner.

The Aspar rider tried a pass, but went wide, leaving Ortola to win by 0.614s at the chequered flag for his second win of the season, after also taking victory in Brno.

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A fall in the lead group from Assen winner David Alonso splintered the front riders further, leaving Izan Guevara a secure third, the top Boscoscuro rider for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, completing an all Spanish podium.

Senna Agius gave home team Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP their best result in fourth - but only just - under attack at the line to just hold off a charging Taiyo Furusato.

The Idemitsu Honda Team Asia rookie had impressed in qualifying running behind Ortola to learn the track and start seventh, earning his best finish in fifth having already passed championship leader Manuel Gonzalez on the penultimate lap.

Gonzalez then had attention from Filip Salac, also on a late push, bringing home the second Dynavolt bike just ahead at the finish line for sixth, with the American Racing rider a close seventh from 15th on the grid.

It was a good day all round for the rookies, with Jose Antonio Rueda finishing eighth as the best of the Red Bull KTM Ajo duo, with team-mate Collin Veijer ninth.

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Luca Lunetta was a second further back, completing the top ten for SpeedRS.

Adrian Huertas picked off his rivals to go from 23rd on the grid to 11th in the race for Italtrans.

Joe Roberts was 12th for American Racing with the remaining points going to Ayumu Sasaki for Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing 13th, Angel Piqueras in 14th on the second QJMotor bike and Alex Escrig, who fought back to 15th after receiving a double long lap penalty after a jump start on the Forward Racing bike.

Deniz Oncu did his best to celebrate the memory of late team owner Marc van der Straten, with black numbers on both bikes. Holding seventh for most of the race, the 2025 German race winner used up all of his tyre to try to keep the position, dramatically dropping like a stone over the closing laps for 17th.

Official German Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 23.270s

Old All time lap record: Celestino Vietti (2025) 1m 22.329s

New all time lap record:Ivan Ortola (FP2, 2026) 1m 21.807s

Best Pole: Celestino Vietti (2024) 1m 22.778s

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Crashes, injuries and replacements

Oncu’s team-mate Aron Canet fell on the sighting lap, and again early in the race.

Celestino Vietti completed a weekend to forget as the next faller, Mario Aji only last a couple of laps longer on his return from injury, with Alonso the only other rider not to go the distance.

Both replacement riders completed the race, with Jorge Navarro, on the Forward bike, in for Barry Baltus the highest place in 18th, ahead of Milan Pawelec who returned at Gresini for Alonso Lopez, finishing 23rd.



Championship Standings

A sixth place saw Gonzalez still ahead, moving his total from 185.5 to 195.5 points. Podium finisher Guevara remains second overall, now 51.5 behind on 144.

Agius stays in third on 136, with all the top five unchanged in position, as Alonso stays in fourth on116, with team-mate Holgado now just one point behind after his second place finish. Ortola also moves ahead of Vietti after his crash, now sixth on 133.5.

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Rueda remains the top rookie overall in 16th with 27 points, after moving up four places Lunetta is now his closest rival in 18th with 17 points. Furusato’s performance sees him on 15 points, with Ferrandez staying on 14.5.



Full Moto2 race results can be found below

Moto2 Germany Race Results: