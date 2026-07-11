2026 German Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Results from qualifying for round eleven, the German Moto2 Grand Prix, where Ivan Ortola claimed his first pole in the class with record pace.

Ivan Ortola, 2026, Moto2, German GP
Ivan Ortola, 2026, Moto2, German GP
© Gold & Goose

Moto2 qualifying for the German Grand Prix was dominated by an early lap from Ivan Ortola - with his new record faster than Valentino Rossi went in the premier class in 2013.

After Izan Guevara had already lowered the benchmark on Friday, Ortola had taken the lap record lower in FP2, but the QJMotor - R.O.M.E.A rider was not done, sending his Kalex tight on just his second lap, and first flier, to set a new all time record best, a 1m21.493s, almost a second under the old benchmark on arrival.

It took Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider Manuel Gonzalez three tries on three different tyres to pull himself into contention. The Championship leader emerged from the pits for the third time with a marker ahead in Daniel Holgado, who he reeled in and passed, to move from ninth to second, just 0.038s slower after the hard work put in to bridge the gap.

Guevara went out with Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha team-mate Alberto Ferrandez (17th) after he came through Q1, to help him to the third best time, the top Boscoscuro completing the front row.

Holgado himself was fourth, after his best performance of the weekend so far - and the top Aspar rider ahead of winner from pole at the last round in Assen, David Alonso who was eighth quickest.

Senna Agius will start fifth on the second Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP bike ahead of the team’s home race, just ahead of Klint Forward rider Alex Escrig, who sat in behind the Australian on track for sixth.

Another smart slipstream took seventh, with top rookie Taiyo Furusato making the most of finding himself behind polesitter Ortola on track to climb from ninth to fourth, with his time holding on for seventh for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Alonso was eighth, ahead of Collin Veijer in ninth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, and Mario Aji, who completed the top ten on his return from his back injuries for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Reigning Moto3 champion Jose Antonio Rueda was the best of the riders to come through Q1 on the second Red Bull KTM Ajo bike in the session in eleventh, the last rider within half a second of the new record lap, just ahead of fellow rookie Luca Lunetta,

2025 German race winner, Deniz Oncu, was 14th and the best of the Marc VDS riders after Aron Canet failed to make it out of Q1, both running with black memorial numbers in memory of the late team owner, Marc Van Der Straten.

Sergio Garcia crashed his Gresini bike right at the start of the session, leaving him without a time.


Official German Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 23.270s
Old All time lap record: Celestino Vietti (2025) 1m 22.329s
New all time lap record: Ivan Ortola (Q2, 2026) 1m 21.493s
Best Pole: Celestino Vietti (2024) 1m 22.778s

Q1 - Rookies shine as Celestino Vietti fails to progress

The rookies took control of the first session, with Lunetta finishing with the top time, with both himself and the experienced Garcia in second putting in their best efforts on their first flying laps, crucial to make the best of the tyres across the Saturday sessions.

Rueda was third quickest, with Ferrandez holding the final progression spot.

Ayumu Sasaki just missed out in fifth after late improvements, so the Idrofoglia rider will start from 19th.

Celestino Vietti, who arrived as the record holder at the circuit, was far enough off the pace in another close session to see his best only good enough for eighth, moving up one place before running into the turn one gravel as the SpeedRS rider watched his team-mate top the session.

There are two replacement riders for the German round, with Jorge Navarro (26th) returning to fill in for Barry Baltus at Fantic Racing. Milan Pawelec (27th) also returns, in for Alonso Lopez at Gresini.

Daniel Munoz is also not in attendance, but is not replaced.

Full qualifying results can be found below.

Moto2 Qualifying Results:

2026 German Moto2 - Qualifying Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - R.O.M.E.A - MSI  (Kalex)1m 21.493s
2Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.038s
3Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.178s
4Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Azul Marino Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.227s
5Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.355s
6David Alonso COLCFMOTO Azul Marino Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.356s
7Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.359s
8David Alonso COLCFMOTO Azul Marino Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.385s
9Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.410s
10Mario AjiINAIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.436s
11Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.456s
12Luca LunettaITAMB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.634s
13Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.638s
14Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+0.792s
15Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.864s
16Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.922s
17Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.149s
18Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)No Time
Q1
19Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)1m 22.426s
20Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)1m 22.472s
21Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)1m 22.527s
22Celestino ViettiITAMB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)1m 22.535s
23Angel PiquerasSPAQJMOTOR - R.O.M.E.A - MSI  (Kalex)1m 22.579s
24Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)1m 22.697s
25Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)1m 22.769s
26Jorge NavarroSPAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)1m 22.895s
27Milan PawelecPOLITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)1m 23.268s

Tags:

2026
Moto2
Sachsenring, Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Chemnitz, Saxony, Germany

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