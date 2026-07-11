2026 German Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Moto2 qualifying for the German Grand Prix was dominated by an early lap from Ivan Ortola - with his new record faster than Valentino Rossi went in the premier class in 2013.

After Izan Guevara had already lowered the benchmark on Friday, Ortola had taken the lap record lower in FP2, but the QJMotor - R.O.M.E.A rider was not done, sending his Kalex tight on just his second lap, and first flier, to set a new all time record best, a 1m21.493s, almost a second under the old benchmark on arrival.

It took Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider Manuel Gonzalez three tries on three different tyres to pull himself into contention. The Championship leader emerged from the pits for the third time with a marker ahead in Daniel Holgado, who he reeled in and passed, to move from ninth to second, just 0.038s slower after the hard work put in to bridge the gap.

Guevara went out with Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha team-mate Alberto Ferrandez (17th) after he came through Q1, to help him to the third best time, the top Boscoscuro completing the front row.

Holgado himself was fourth, after his best performance of the weekend so far - and the top Aspar rider ahead of winner from pole at the last round in Assen, David Alonso who was eighth quickest.

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Senna Agius will start fifth on the second Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP bike ahead of the team’s home race, just ahead of Klint Forward rider Alex Escrig, who sat in behind the Australian on track for sixth.

Another smart slipstream took seventh, with top rookie Taiyo Furusato making the most of finding himself behind polesitter Ortola on track to climb from ninth to fourth, with his time holding on for seventh for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Alonso was eighth, ahead of Collin Veijer in ninth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, and Mario Aji, who completed the top ten on his return from his back injuries for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Reigning Moto3 champion Jose Antonio Rueda was the best of the riders to come through Q1 on the second Red Bull KTM Ajo bike in the session in eleventh, the last rider within half a second of the new record lap, just ahead of fellow rookie Luca Lunetta,

2025 German race winner, Deniz Oncu, was 14th and the best of the Marc VDS riders after Aron Canet failed to make it out of Q1, both running with black memorial numbers in memory of the late team owner, Marc Van Der Straten.

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Sergio Garcia crashed his Gresini bike right at the start of the session, leaving him without a time.



Official German Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 23.270s

Old All time lap record: Celestino Vietti (2025) 1m 22.329s

New all time lap record: Ivan Ortola (Q2, 2026) 1m 21.493s

Best Pole: Celestino Vietti (2024) 1m 22.778s

Q1 - Rookies shine as Celestino Vietti fails to progress

The rookies took control of the first session, with Lunetta finishing with the top time, with both himself and the experienced Garcia in second putting in their best efforts on their first flying laps, crucial to make the best of the tyres across the Saturday sessions.

Rueda was third quickest, with Ferrandez holding the final progression spot.

Ayumu Sasaki just missed out in fifth after late improvements, so the Idrofoglia rider will start from 19th.

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Celestino Vietti, who arrived as the record holder at the circuit, was far enough off the pace in another close session to see his best only good enough for eighth, moving up one place before running into the turn one gravel as the SpeedRS rider watched his team-mate top the session.

There are two replacement riders for the German round, with Jorge Navarro (26th) returning to fill in for Barry Baltus at Fantic Racing. Milan Pawelec (27th) also returns, in for Alonso Lopez at Gresini.

Daniel Munoz is also not in attendance, but is not replaced.

Full qualifying results can be found below.

Moto2 Qualifying Results:

2026 German Moto2 - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - R.O.M.E.A - MSI (Kalex) 1m 21.493s 2 Manuel Gonzalez SPA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.038s 3 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.178s 4 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Azul Marino Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.227s 5 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.355s 6 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Azul Marino Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.356s 7 Taiyo Furusato JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.359s 8 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Azul Marino Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.385s 9 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.410s 10 Mario Aji INA Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.436s 11 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.456s 12 Luca Lunetta ITA MB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.634s 13 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.638s 14 Deniz Oncu TUR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +0.792s 15 Filip Salac CZE OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.864s 16 Tony Arbolino ITA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.922s 17 Alberto Ferrandez SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +1.149s 18 Sergio Garcia SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) No Time Q1 19 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 22.426s 20 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 22.472s 21 Aron Canet SPA ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) 1m 22.527s 22 Celestino Vietti ITA MB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) 1m 22.535s 23 Angel Piqueras SPA QJMOTOR - R.O.M.E.A - MSI (Kalex) 1m 22.579s 24 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 22.697s 25 Xabi Zurutuza SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) 1m 22.769s 26 Jorge Navarro SPA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 22.895s 27 Milan Pawelec POL ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 23.268s

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