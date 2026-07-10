2026 German Moto2  - Practice Results

The first day of track action for Moto2 at the Sachsenring saw the top three all set their best time on just their second lap, with a new record seeing Izan Guevara lead the way into Q2 in Practice ahead of of the German Grand Prix.

The Blu Cru Yamaha rider was out of the pits quickly at the start of the session, for a 1m 22.260s effort - a new record in Saxony for the Boscoscuro rider.

Guevara then spent most of Practice in the pit unchallenged, returning to track late on in case a reply was needed - it wasn’t, his early effort remained top of the timesheets.

At the same time, also on their first flying lap, Ivan Ortola set the second best time, just 0.036s slower for QJMotor, the lead Kalex rider in Practice.

The same applied to Assen pole-sitter and race winner David Alonso, with his early lap securing third for Aspar on day one.

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With four minutes remaining there was action near the top of the times as Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider Senna Agius moved from sixth to fourth.

That pushed his team-mate, Manuel Gonzalez back to fifth. The championship leader had been fourth after dropping to 17th on used tyres. Gonzalez returned to the pits for new rubber and immediately went quicker, but then each subsequent lap was slower, allowing Agius to move ahead as the number 18 bike returned to the pits, looking frustrted with his progress.

Filip Salac had held fourth for much of the session, but was pushed back to sixth for American Racing by the Dynavolt duo.

Alex Escrig had issues in the first session and had dropped outside the progression places before the last five minutes saw an improved run from the Forward rider, moving from 18th to sixth, losing just one place to finish the day seventh.

Tony Arbolino was eighth quickest for Reds Fantic Racing, just ahead of Deniz Oncu, in what was an emotional return to track for the Marc VDS team, their first sessions in Moto2 since the passing of team owner, Marc van der Straten.

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The top ten was completed by a resurgent Taiyo Furusato, the top rookie for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, after being just 21st in FP1, but the first rider over half a second from the new record benchmark lap.

Joe Roberts fought to put the second American Racing bike in the progression places, succeding with an improved 11th, with the final Q2 places going to Daniel Holgado on the second Aspar bike in 12th, Mario Aji in 13th on his return from injury for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, with Collin Veijer holding 14th despite a fall in the session at Omega for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

His team-mate was the rider to just miss out, with rookie Jose Antonio Rueda 15th .

Holder of the old lap record, Celestino Vietti, had a session to forget in 18th behind his rookie team-mate Luca Lunetta, who placed 16th for SpeedRS.

Xavi Zurutuza (20th) fell right at the start of the session, Milan Pawelec (27th) was also a faller, at turn 10.

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The same replacement riders continue into the German round with Jorge Navarro (26th) back at Reds Fantic Racing for Barry Baltus, with Pawelec returning at Italjet Gresini to cover for the injured Alonso Lopez.

Daniel Munoz is also absent, but not replaced.

Moto2 Practice times:

2026 German Moto2 - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) 1m 22.260s 2 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - R.O.M.E.A - MSI (Kalex) +0.036s 3 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Azul Marino Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.215s 4 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.302s 5 Manuel Gonzalez SPA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.307s 6 Filip Salac CZE OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.336s 7 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +0.374s 8 Tony Arbolino ITA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.398s 9 Deniz Oncu TUR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +0.498s 10 Taiyo Furusato JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.616s 11 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.656s 12 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Azul Marino Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.677s 13 Mario Aji INA Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.717s 14 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) =0.747s 15 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.747s 16 Luca Lunetta ITA MB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.878s 17 Sergio Garcia SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.897s 18 Celestino Vietti ITA MB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.897s 19 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +0.940s 20 Xabi Zurutuza SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +0.962s 21 Alberto Ferrandez SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.998s 22 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.998s 23 Aron Canet SPA ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +1.070s 24 Angel Piqueras SPA QJMOTOR - R.O.M.E.A - MSI (Kalex) +1.101s 25 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +1.175s 26 Jorge Navarro SPA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +1.363s 27 Milan Pawelec POL ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +2.873s

Official German Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 23.270s

Old All time lap record: Celestino Vietti (2025) 1m 22.329s

New all time lap record: Izan Guevara (Practice, 2026) 1m 22.260s

Best Pole: Celestino Vietti (2024) 1m 22.778s

Free Practice 1

The first session for the class in Germany saw Gonzalez make late gains to jump from seventh to third and the to the top of the timesheets as the championship leader worked into the session.

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Arbolino came closest to his lap, just ahead of Agius on the second Dynavolt bike.

Behind the trio of Kalex bikes was a trio of Boscoscuros - with Vietti also seeing late gains to climb from 10th to fourth, moving ahead of Guevara in fifth and Oncu in sixth.

Alonso was seventh, with Lunetta the top rookie in 12th, one place ahead of Alberto Ferrandez.

Aji was 17th in his first session back in action.

There were falls for Ayumu Sasaki (20th) and Vietti right at the end of the session, as the chequered flag came out.

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Both Holgado (9th) and Escrig (18th) had issues which saw them in the pits early in the session.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto2 FP1 times: