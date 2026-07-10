2026 German Moto2 - Practice Results

Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto2 ahead of round eleven, the German Grand Prix, where early record pace saw Izan Guevara top on the opening day.

Izan Guevara, 2026, Moto2
Izan Guevara, 2026, Moto2
© Gold & Goose

The first day of track action for Moto2 at the Sachsenring saw the top three all set their best time on just their second lap, with a new record seeing Izan Guevara lead the way into Q2 in Practice ahead of of the German Grand Prix.

The Blu Cru Yamaha rider was out of the pits quickly at the start of the session, for a 1m 22.260s effort - a new record in Saxony for the Boscoscuro rider.

Guevara then spent most of Practice in the pit unchallenged, returning to track late on in case a reply was needed - it wasn’t, his early effort remained top of the timesheets.

At the same time, also on their first flying lap, Ivan Ortola set the second best time, just 0.036s slower for QJMotor, the lead Kalex rider in Practice.

The same applied to Assen pole-sitter and race winner David Alonso, with his early lap securing third for Aspar on day one.

With four minutes remaining there was action near the top of the times as Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider Senna Agius moved from sixth to fourth.

That pushed his team-mate, Manuel Gonzalez back to fifth. The championship leader had been fourth after dropping to 17th on used tyres. Gonzalez returned to the pits for new rubber and immediately went quicker, but then each subsequent lap was slower, allowing Agius to move ahead as the number 18 bike returned to the pits, looking frustrted with his progress.

Filip Salac had held fourth for much of the session, but was pushed back to sixth for American Racing by the Dynavolt duo.

Alex Escrig had issues in the first session and had dropped outside the progression places before the last five minutes saw an improved run from the Forward rider, moving from 18th to sixth, losing just one place to finish the day seventh.

Tony Arbolino was eighth quickest for Reds Fantic Racing, just ahead of Deniz Oncu, in what was an emotional return to track for the Marc VDS team, their first sessions in Moto2 since the passing of team owner, Marc van der Straten.

The top ten was completed by a resurgent Taiyo Furusato, the top rookie for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, after being just 21st in FP1, but the first rider over half a second from the new record benchmark lap.

Joe Roberts fought to put the second American Racing bike in the progression places, succeding with an improved 11th, with the final Q2 places going to Daniel Holgado on the second Aspar bike in 12th, Mario Aji in 13th on his return from injury for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, with Collin Veijer holding 14th despite a fall in the session at Omega for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

His team-mate was the rider to just miss out, with rookie Jose Antonio Rueda 15th .

Holder of the old lap record, Celestino Vietti, had a session to forget in 18th behind his rookie team-mate Luca Lunetta, who placed 16th for SpeedRS.

Xavi Zurutuza (20th) fell right at the start of the session, Milan Pawelec (27th) was also a faller, at turn 10.


The same replacement riders continue into the German round with Jorge Navarro (26th) back at Reds Fantic Racing for Barry Baltus, with Pawelec returning at Italjet Gresini to cover for the injured Alonso Lopez.

Daniel Munoz is also absent, but not replaced.

Moto2 Practice times:

2026 German Moto2  - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)1m 22.260s
2Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - R.O.M.E.A - MSI  (Kalex)+0.036s
3David Alonso COLCFMOTO Azul Marino Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.215s
4Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.302s
5Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.307s
6Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.336s
7Alex Escrig SPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+0.374s
8Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.398s
9Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+0.498s
10Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.616s
11Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.656s
12Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Azul Marino Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.677s
13Mario AjiINAIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.717s
14Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)=0.747s
15Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.747s
16Luca LunettaITAMB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.878s
17Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.897s
18Celestino ViettiITAMB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.897s
19Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+0.940s
20Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+0.962s
21Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.998s
22Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.998s
23Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+1.070s
24Angel PiquerasSPAQJMOTOR - R.O.M.E.A - MSI  (Kalex)+1.101s
25Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.175s
26Jorge NavarroSPAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+1.363s
27Milan PawelecPOLITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+2.873s

Official German Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 23.270s
Old All time lap record: Celestino Vietti (2025) 1m 22.329s
New all time lap record: Izan Guevara (Practice, 2026) 1m 22.260s
Best Pole: Celestino Vietti (2024) 1m 22.778s

Free Practice 1

The first session for the class in Germany saw Gonzalez make late gains to jump from seventh to third and the to the top of the timesheets as the championship leader worked into the session.

Arbolino came closest to his lap, just ahead of Agius on the second Dynavolt bike.

Behind the trio of Kalex bikes was a trio of Boscoscuros - with Vietti also seeing late gains to climb from 10th to fourth, moving ahead of Guevara in fifth and Oncu in sixth.

Alonso was seventh, with Lunetta the top rookie in 12th, one place ahead of Alberto Ferrandez.

Aji was 17th in his first session back in action.

There were falls for Ayumu Sasaki (20th) and Vietti right at the end of the session, as the chequered flag came out.

Both Holgado (9th) and Escrig (18th) had issues which saw them in the pits early in the session.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto2 FP1 times:

 

2026 German Moto2  - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)1m 22.483s
2Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.165s
3Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.212s
4Celestino ViettiITAMB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.294s
5Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.404s
6Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+0.458s
7David Alonso COLCFMOTO Azul Marino Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.542s
8Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.543s
9Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Azul Marino Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.701s
10Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.725s
11Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - R.O.M.E.A - MSI  (Kalex)+0.895s
12Luca LunettaITAMB Conveyors SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.943s
13Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.008s
14Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.055s
15Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.125s
16Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.129s
17Mario AjiINAIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.137s
18Alex Escrig SPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.258s
19Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.264s
20Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.438s
21Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.448s
22Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.451s
23Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+1.490s
24Jorge NavarroSPAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+1.515s
25Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.600s
26Angel PiquerasSPAQJMOTOR - R.O.M.E.A - MSI  (Kalex)+1.917s
27Milan PawelecPOLITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+3.765s

Tags:

2026
Moto2
Sachsenring, Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Chemnitz, Saxony, Germany

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