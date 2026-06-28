2026 Dutch Moto2 - Race Results

Results from race ten of the 2026 Moto2 season, the Dutch Grand Prix, where David Alonso won a thrilling three way battle to the line.

David Alonso, Moto2, 2026, Dutch GP, Assen
David Alonso, Moto2, 2026, Dutch GP, Assen
© Gold & Goose
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The Dutch Moto2 race went to the wire, with a tight fight to the chequered flag going all the way to the final chicane, where David Alonso did enough to stay ahead and take his first win of the season at Assen.

Alonso launched from pole for the second race in a row, but did not hold position with Alberto Ferrandez the early leader.

The CFMoto Azul Marina Aspar rider had fought back to the front of the race, only giving way to Manuel Gonzalez for a look at his rival on lap 17.

The duo then had company as Senna Agius put in a herculean effort to join for a triple fight for the win in the Netherlands.

The final chicane gave a sense of what was to come a the ‘cathedral of speed’ at the end of the penultimate lap, with contact in the group, ending as they approached, with Gonzalez ahead of Alonso and Agius.

Gonzalez attempted a defensive last lap, but his approach was too conservative - leaving Alonso the opportunity to ride around the outside, blocking the path of the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider, for a first win in 2026 for the Colombian.

Gonzalez picked up solid championship points on second, just 0.024s behind, with team-mate Agius out of his seat to keep up and be in the fight as the trio arrived at the chicane one last time, after using up his tyre and grip to be in with a chance, completing the podium in a hard earned third.

Izan Guevara was the best of the rest for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, in fourth, clear on track of Czech winner Ivan Ortola, who was fifth this time out for QJMotor -Xeramic - MSI, a huge comeback from 16th on the grid.

Daniel Holgado was sixth over the line after his completed track limits penalty, on the second Aspar.

Adrian Huertas moved up a place to seventh after a penalty disaster for Alex Escrig.

 The Forward rider picked up a track limits penalty early, which was doubled after not being taken. A trip of the loop dropped his penalty by half, but then the Spaniard did not complete the remaining lap, so race direction doubled the penalty again.

Escrig crossed the line in seventh, but with his penalty still outstanding it was changed to a ride through penalty for non-completion, the time added dropping the number 11 to 24th.

That saw Adrian Huertas promoted to seventh for Italtrans, and Filip Salac to eighth for American Racing.

Collin Veijer was the best of the home riders in the Netherlands, placing ninth at Assen after revisions to the final standings for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Ferrandez was also handed a late long lap penalty. After leading a race for the first time the Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider remained top rookie in tenth after his three seconds were added.

Tony Arbolino made his way forward from 18th on the grid to eleventh for REDS Fantic Racing, with Luca Lunetta also moving in the right direction, the best of the Moto3 graduates in 12th after making his way through from 23rd for HDR Speed RS.

The second Dutch rider in the class, Zonta van den Goorbergh, was 13th for Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing, ahead of QJMotor’s rookie rider Angel Piqueras in 14th, with Joe Roberts making it back to the final points place for American Racing after dropping to last following his penalty for a jump start.

Aron Canet just missed out, he only Elf Marc VDS rider to finish, in 16th, ahead of Jose Antonio Rueda. The Mot3 race winner last season at Assen, down in 17th after a run of four consecutive points finishes.


Official Dutch Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 35.580s
All time lap record: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1m 34.777s
Best Pole: Diogo Moreira  (2025) 1m 34.777s


Crashes, injuries and replacements

The three replacement riders all brought their bikes home safely, with Jacob Roulstone the best of the bunch in 22nd for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, in for Mario Aji.

Milan Pawelec was back in at Italjet Gresini, for the injured Alonso Lopez, in 23rd, with Jorge Navarro back at Assen for Barry Baltus at Fantic Racing in 25th

Daniel Munoz had qualified fourth, but had his Q2 time disqualified for a technical infringement for the Italtrans team, leaving the Spaniard last on the grid. Pushing hard to make gains the Spaniard was the first faller.

Celestino Vietti and Deniz Oncu also failed to go the distance.


Championship Standings

Second saw Gonzalez move to a 57.5 point lead, now with 185.5 points.

Guevara is still his nearest rival on 126 points, with Agius up a place and closing in, on 123 points. David Alonso also moves up a position in fourth overall on 116, with Vietti dropping to fifth, remaining on 109 points after his DNF.

Rueda remains top of the rookie standings, in 17 on 19 points, with Ferrandez closing in, now 19th overall on 14.5 points.

Full Moto2 race results can be found below.

Moto2 race results:

2026 Dutch Moto2  - Race Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David Alonso COLCFMOTO Azul Marino Aspar Team (Kalex)35.33.175s
2Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.024s
3Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.234s
4Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+2.795s
5Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - Xeramic - MSI  (Kalex)+4.355s
6Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Azul Marino Aspar Team (Kalex)+7.354s
7Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+8.455s
8Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+9.437s
9Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+12.177s
10Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+12.288s
11Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+15.495s
12Luca LunettaITAHDR SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+18.232s
13Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+18.579s
14Angel PiquerasSPAQJMOTOR - Xeramic - MSI (Kalex)+18.726s
15Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+21.054s
16Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+21.303s
17Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+21.411s
18Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+21.501s
19Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+23.493s
20Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+23.601s
21Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+24.373s
22Jacob RoulstoneAUSIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+29.230s
23Milan PawelecPOLITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+29.419s
24Alex Escrig SPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+33.552s
25Jorge NavarroSPAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+37.515s
26Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)DNF
27Celestino ViettiITAHDR SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)DNF
28Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)DNF

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