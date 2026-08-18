Honda close to MotoGP rider development deal with leading Moto2 team?

Honda is reportedly close to reaching an agreement with the MSi Moto2 team to develop future MotoGP talent.

Sky Italia reports that the Spanish squad is in ‘advanced negotiations’ with HRC, which is ‘aiming to secure MotoGP-ready riders’.

It is not yet clear whether MSi, which won the 2024 Moto2 title with Ai Ogura, would replace or complement the existing Honda Team Asia project.

Ivan Ortola, MSi. © Gold and Goose

The most visible sign of any MSi collaboration would be Honda branding appearing on the bikes, but Sky’s Rosario Triolo also reports that HRC could become involved in the team's rider contracts.

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Ivan Ortola is currently fourth in the Moto2 standings for MSi, with two victories in the last four races.

Team-mate Angel Piqueras stepped up to Moto2 this season after finishing runner-up for MSi in last year’s Moto3 World Championship.

Ivan Ortola, 2026 British Moto2 Grand Prix. © Gold and Goose

Should HRC form an alliance with MSi, it would put Ortola and Piqueras in contention for a 2028 Honda MotoGP seat.

While Fabio Quartararo, David Alonso and Diogo Moreira are all signed until the end of 2028, Johann Zarco’s current HRC contract expires at the end of next year.

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