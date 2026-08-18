Honda close to MotoGP rider development deal with leading Moto2 team?

Honda is reportedly in advanced talks with MSi over a Moto2 rider development partnership aimed at producing future MotoGP talent.

Honda closing on Moto2 development deal?
Honda closing on Moto2 development deal?
© Gold and Goose

Honda is reportedly close to reaching an agreement with the MSi Moto2 team to develop future MotoGP talent.

Sky Italia reports that the Spanish squad is in ‘advanced negotiations’ with HRC, which is ‘aiming to secure MotoGP-ready riders’.

It is not yet clear whether MSi, which won the 2024 Moto2 title with Ai Ogura, would replace or complement the existing Honda Team Asia project.

Ivan Ortola, MSi.
Ivan Ortola, MSi.
© Gold and Goose

The most visible sign of any MSi collaboration would be Honda branding appearing on the bikes, but Sky’s Rosario Triolo also reports that HRC could become involved in the team's rider contracts.

Ivan Ortola is currently fourth in the Moto2 standings for MSi, with two victories in the last four races.

Team-mate Angel Piqueras stepped up to Moto2 this season after finishing runner-up for MSi in last year’s Moto3 World Championship.

Ivan Ortola, 2026 British Moto2 Grand Prix.
Ivan Ortola, 2026 British Moto2 Grand Prix.
© Gold and Goose

Should HRC form an alliance with MSi, it would put Ortola and Piqueras in contention for a 2028 Honda MotoGP seat.

While Fabio Quartararo, David Alonso and Diogo Moreira are all signed until the end of 2028, Johann Zarco’s current HRC contract expires at the end of next year.

Tags:

Honda HRC (MotoGP)
Moto2
MotoGP
Honda close to MotoGP rider development deal with leading Moto2 team?
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
“Amazing job” - Luca Marini on where Joan Mir “makes the difference” in MotoGP qualifying
Luca Marini, Joan Mir, MotoGP 2026.
MotoGP Feature
Exclusive: Fabio Quartararo talks Yamaha exit and Honda move
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
“A pity you couldn't see it!” - Luca Marini on “amazing” Silverstone MotoGP race
Luca Marini, Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Very strange” crash adds to Joan Mir’s DNF-ridden 2026 campaign
Joan Mir, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
MotoGP News
Joan Mir urges Honda not to sacrifice 2026 for future MotoGP bike
Joan Mir, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Questions well answered” - Fabio Quartararo's first words after Honda MotoGP deal
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Honda close to MotoGP rider development deal with leading Moto2 team?
1m ago
Honda RC213V, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Netflix reportedly planning MotoGP-themed ‘heist thriller’
55m ago
MotoGP logo, 2026 Spanish Grand Prix.
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco trains with Dakar star ahead of MotoGP return
2h ago
Johann Zarco.
MotoGP News
“No pressure” - Pedro Acosta’s approach for new Ducati MotoGP chapter with Marc Marquez
2h ago
Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez.
MotoGP News
Dall’Igna excited by ‘blank sheet’ opportunity for Ducati’s 2027 MotoGP bike
4h ago
Gigi Dall’Igna.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
Why MotoGP penalties are never "an eye for an eye"
5h ago
Simon Crafar, Chairman of the FIM MotoGP Stewards.
MotoGP News
“Countdown is on” - Aleix Espargaro targets Honda MotoGP return after surgery
6h ago
Aleix Espargaro.
MotoGP News
“I hear the rumours too!” - Intact waits on Senna Agius, Manuel Gonzalez MotoGP decisions
17/08/26
Manuel Gonzalez, Jurgen Lingg, Senna Agius, 2025, Spanish Moto2.
MotoGP News
“Aragon is a Marc track” - Aprilia says “real” MotoGP title contenders could emerge
17/08/26
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Alarming Ducati MotoGP development verdict given by test rider
17/08/26
Marc Marquez leads Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.