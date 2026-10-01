Multiple MotoGP riders dismiss Michelin’s Motegi addition

MotoGP riders have dismissed the viability Michelin’s harder-construction rear tyre at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Jack Miller was among MotoGP riders dismissing Michelin's hardest rear tyre for the Japanese GP.
Jack Miller was among MotoGP riders dismissing Michelin's hardest rear tyre for the Japanese…
© Gold & Goose

Michelin has brought its harder-construction rear tyre to the Japanese MotoGP, but its viability as a genuine option has been downplayed by riders.

The harder-construction tyre is used by Michelin at circuits where it is concerned about excessive heat build up in the rear tyre due to frequent hard accelerations around a layout.

The circuits in Buriram, Mandalika, Spielberg, and Goiania have used the harder-construction tyre this year. In the case of the first three races, the heat-dissipating construction has been the norm.

This is not the case at Motegi, though, whose layout it famously stop-start in its character, something it shared with Buriram, Mandalika, and Spielberg.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

But Motegi has a new surface this year that should provide more grip, meaning Michelin has erred on the side of caution with an expanded tyre allocation for the Japanese MotoGP.

The harder-construction rear tyre is included in this, but unlike the other four circuits where the tyre has been used this year, this construction is only present in the hard-compound tyre, a third option at the rear that has been added only for this weekend. The soft- and medium-compound tyres both use Michelin’s standard construction.

For some riders, such as Yamaha’s Jack Miller, the idea of using the hard tyre this weekend is not worth thinking about.

“It's not an option,” the Pramac Yamaha rider said, thinking back to a poor weekend in Spielberg two weeks ago.

“If we're using that tyre, I'd pack up and go home.

Jack Miller, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Jack Miller, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“I mean, being sarcastic, but at the same time, I'm not. 

“I'll see what we can do this weekend.”

Honda HRC’s Luca Marini said at Misano how important track grip is for the performance of the RC213V. There, he was able to be in the top-10 from the start of the weekend, but in Austria – with the harder-construction tyre – he was only 14th in the race after missing out on Q2.

For him, like Miller, the hard tyre will be a last resort in Motegi.

“If we have a softer tyre, we use always a softer tyre, the one with more grip,” he said.

Luca Marini, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Luca Marini, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“But, if there is a high degradation on the tyres, we keep it in consideration. 

“But usually when we have the standard casing, we prefer always the standard casing.”

Tags:

Luca Marini
Honda HRC (MotoGP)
Jack Miller
Prima Pramac Yamaha
Multiple MotoGP riders dismiss Michelin’s Motegi addition
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo forced into major sponsor change for Honda move
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Senna Agius: Shame not to share MotoGP grid with Jack Miller
Jack Miller congratulates Senna Agius.
MotoGP News
Toprak Razgatlioglu reveals when he thought to “stop racing”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
The key traits that make Luca Marini right ‘mix’ for Tech3 MotoGP team
Luca Marini, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Honda teases "full circle moment” with Motegi MotoGP announcement
Takaaki Nakagami, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Honda calls up former MotoGP rider to replace Joan Mir in Japan
Somkiat Chantra.

Latest News

MotoGP News
How injury led Marc Marquez “to appreciate” Dani Pedrosa more as a rider
9m ago
Dani Pedrosa, Marc Marquez, 2017 Vallencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco outlines knee surgery plan “to grow old in a good way”
1h ago
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2026 Japanese GP
MotoGP News
Is Marco Bezzecchi’s MotoGP championship challenge fading?
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Why retiring Alex Rins was "disappointed" to miss Yamaha 850cc test
3h ago
Alex Rins.
MotoGP News
Multiple MotoGP riders dismiss Michelin’s Motegi addition
3h ago
Jack Miller speaks to the media at 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
Jorge Martin surprised by Aprilia’s unwanted Motegi MotoGP stat
4h ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Honda announces Red Bull return for 2027 MotoGP season
4h ago
Honda will feature Red Bull branding again in 2027
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta’s blunt assessment of his MotoGP title hopes
4h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Japanese GP
MotoGP News
First look: Honda unveils special 60th anniversary Japan MotoGP livery
6h ago
Honda's special livery for the Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Ducati MotoGP tracks “don't really exist anymore”
6h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.