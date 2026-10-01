Jorge Martin surprised by Aprilia’s unwanted Motegi MotoGP stat

MotoGP title leader Jorge Martin was surprised to learn that Aprilia has never finished on the premier-class podium at Motegi.

Ducati, Honda and Yamaha have all won multiple times at the Japanese circuit, including Martin’s own Sprint and Grand Prix double for Pramac Ducati in 2023.

KTM has also claimed Sprint and Grand Prix podiums at Motegi, as well as pole position.

But after Aprilia overturned Ducati’s traditional advantage in Austria, where Martin won the Sprint and finished second to KTM's Pedro Acosta in the grand prix, he arrives in Japan confident of ending that stat.

Pedro Acosta, Jorge Martin, Ai Ogura, 2026 Japanese MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“Yeah, it surprises me,” Martin said of Aprilia’s podium-less Motegi record, “but anyway, the bike for sure changed a lot from the past to this year.

“We know it's a not an Aprilia track, let's say, but also Austria wasn’t, so I feel we improved a lot the package.

“Let's see what we can do, also with the new asphalt. It will be interesting to understand tomorrow, but I think we are doing a good job.

“We are normally always fighting for the podium, so why not again in this race?”

Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Martin and reigning Ducati champion Marc Marquez have now both pulled at least 30 points clear of Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi, but the championship leader insists it is not yet a two-rider fight.

“I think it's still open,” he said. “For sure, we are a bit ahead of the rest, I'm trying to be constant, try to take points. Austria was a great weekend for mean, bouncing back after a tough one in Aragon.

“So there are some times where I feel strong, some times where I suffer. The important thing is always to finish.

“I think there are a lot of riders that can be involved in this championship. I will try to do my best.

“For sure, Marc is incredibly fast, but for me it's already a privilege to be here in this situation, being able to fight with him, and I'm so happy.”

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Martin’s strong form during the 2024 overseas rounds helped carry him to the world title, but he has won only one grand prix so far this season and believes outright speed remains an issue.

“For sure, the speed is the most important thing,” he said.

“I think the Asian tour normally is quite strong for me, but compared to Marco and Marc, overall I miss a bit of speed.

“I feel we are strong, but I am not superior than them.

“So we need to understand how to push a bit more from the bike and from me, and try to find that speed to be able to fight for the championship.”

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MotoGP title chase after Austrian Grand Prix: Points per race (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren