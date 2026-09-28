2026 Japanese MotoGP at Motegi: Start times and how to watch

This is how to watch the 2026 Japanese MotoGP at Motegi, round 16 of the world championship, which takes place from 2-4 October.

We’ve also listed the start times for all this weekend’s MotoGP sessions below, in both local time and UK time.

Marc Marquez returns to the scene of his 2025 title triumph chasing Jorge Martin by 12 points in this year’s world championship, after being beaten by the Aprilia rider in both Red Bull Ring races.

However, the pair have now broken clear of Bezzecchi’s team-mate Marco Bezzecchi, who starts this weekend 42-points from the top.

Marc Marquez wins the 2025 MotoGP title at Motegi. © Gold and Goose

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The biggest threat to Martin and Marquez could well come from KTM’s new MotoGP winner Pedro Acosta, who climbed to fourth in the world championship with a well-deserved maiden victory at the Red Bull Ring.

The young Spaniard has a strong record at Motegi, leading in his rookie season, standing on the Sprint podium last year and being a frontrunner until a mistake in the grand prix.

Winner of both of last year’s Motegi races, from pole position, was Marc Marquez's factory Ducati team-mate Pecco Bagnaia.

The former double champion finally found a sweet spot with the GP25 in Japan, but it proved a flash in the pan, scored points in just two of the following ten races.

Bagnaia returns holding ninth in the world championship, with his only race win this season a Sprint victory at Brno. The #63 hasn’t been seen on a podium since Brno in June, but could he pull off some Motegi magic once again?

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MotoGP title chase after Austrian Grand Prix: Points per race (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

When is the 2026 Japanese MotoGP?

The Japanese MotoGP round at Motegi runs from 2-4 October.

Two free practice sessions will be held on Friday, 2 October. Final practice, qualifying and the Sprint race are on Saturday, 3 October. Warm-up and the grand prix are on Sunday, 4 October.

What are the start times for the 2026 Japanese MotoGP?

Friday 2 October:

10:45am (local)/2:45am (UK) - MotoGP FP1

3:00pm (local)/7:00am (UK) - MotoGP Practice

Saturday 3 October:

10:10am (local)/2:10am (UK) - MotoGP FP2

10:50am (local)/2:50am (UK) - MotoGP Qualifying

3:00pm (local)/7:00am (UK) - MotoGP Sprint

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Sunday 4 October:

9:40am (local)/1:40am (UK) - MotoGP Warm-up

2:00pm (local)/6:00am (UK) - MotoGP Race

How to watch the 2026 Japanese MotoGP?

MotoGP's official Video Pass streaming service will broadcast all of the sessions live.

MotoGP Video Pass costs €148.99 for the whole season including Timing Pass, or €139.99 for the whole season without live data.

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A monthly pass costs €29.99.

How to watch the 2026 Japanese MotoGP in the UK?

Alternatively, for UK-based fans, TNT Sports is showing every session of the Japanese MotoGP.

A subscription to TNT Sports through HBO Max starts from £27.99 per month, depending on your plans.

Like the Video Pass, every Moto2 and Moto3 session is also covered live by TNT Sports.

Crash.net provides live text updates during all MotoGP track sessions, except warm-up.

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