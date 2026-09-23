Marc Marquez Austria MotoGP issue shared by another Ducati rider

Fermin Aldeguer says he had a brake problem in the Austrian MotoGP, with symptoms similar to those described by Marc Marquez.

Marquez and Aldeguer spent some of the race in each other’s company as Marquez dropped backwards in the mid-race having encountered his brake issue.

He described it afterwards as something that was not constant, the feeling on the brake lever changed corner-by-corner.

The Ducati Lenovo Team rider was able to recover in the second half of the race and finished fifth, but for Gresini Racing’s Aldeguer the result was eighth.

Fermin Aldeguer leads Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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He explained afterwards that in some corners he felt he had no brakes, and that was added to a lack of grip in the centre of the rear tyre which would’ve compromised straight-line braking and acceleration.

“For sure the race was quite good because we started in 12th position,” Fermin Aldeguer said of his race.

“For sure we recovered a lot of positions; we arrived to the fifth with a good pace in the middle part of the race.

“For sure in that moment, to recover, I had to use a little bit more the rear tyre, but it was all under control, more or less.

“But I had also a lot of problems in my front brake. It wasn't constant, in some corner I arrived without brakes, something strange.

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Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“But I think how I listened, also the other Ducatis struggled a little bit on this way.

“But the final part I tried with Marc [Marquez] and with Binder.

“The rear grip when I had a little bit of angle was quite good because I managed well. But in the center part of the tyre was nothing, something strange, but we can improve and we can do steps.”