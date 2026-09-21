18 riders on track as Pirelli completes Red Bull Ring MotoGP test

18 riders took to the Red Bull Ring on Monday for the second and final in-season Pirelli MotoGP tyre test open to race riders before the full 2027 grid gathers at Valencia.

A range of soft, medium and hard slick compounds were available as Pirelli continued development of the tyre range it will supply when it replaces Michelin in MotoGP next season.

As well as the latest 850cc prototypes from all five manufacturers, some 'adapted' current-generation 1000cc bikes were also on track.

Of those present at June’s Czech outing, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Raul Fernandez, Pedro Acosta, Fermin Aldeguer, Marco Bezzecchi and Marc Marquez returned for the second test.

Outgoing HRC riders Luca Marini and Joan Mir were absent, with their places taken by LCR duo Johann Zarco and Diogo Moreira, both contracted for 2027.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Ducati 850cc prototype, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Also making Pirelli debuts on Monday were Jack Miller, Brad Binder and Franco Morbidelli, despite leaving MotoGP for WorldSBK next season (where they will race with Michelin rubber).

Tech3’s Maverick Vinales was evaluating his injured shoulder ahead of a possible MotoGP return at Motegi.

Moto2 riders

Current Moto2 riders and 2027 rookies Senna Agius and Izan Guevara were also present, but not David Alonso or Dani Holgado.

Another future rookie, Nicolo Bulega, frequently named as fastest in private tests for Ducati, withdrew from the Red Bull Ring outing to focus on securing the WorldSBK title in Cremona next weekend.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Morbidelli was presumably called up to replace Bulega, whose seat he will take over at Aruba.it Ducati next season.

Bulega's absence left fellow MotoGP test riders Takaaki Nakagami, Pol Espargaro, Lorenzo Savadori and Augusto Fernandez to complete Monday's rider line-up.

Once again, the test was held behind closed doors, with no media present and no official timing, meaning it is also unclear which riders used 850cc prototypes and which rode 1000cc machines.

Acosta the exception

The news that some current 1000cc machines were on track is likely to grate with riders still waiting to try Pirelli rubber due to team changes for 2027: Pecco Bagnaia, Fabio di Giannantonio, Fabio Quartararo, Alex Marquez, Jorge Martin, Ai Ogura and Enea Bastianini.

Sunday's race winner Acosta, leaving KTM for Ducati next season, is the only rider changing MotoGP manufacturers who has been at both Pirelli tests.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Toprak Razgatlioglu and Pirelli's Giorgio Barbier, Brno test.

Pirelli: Riders "made a valuable contribution"

“Today’s session at the Red Bull Ring represents another step forward in the development of the Pirelli range for the 2027 FIM Grand Prix World Championship, when we will extend to the premier class the exclusive-supplier role we already successfully fulfil in Moto2 and Moto3,” Pirelli Motorcycle Racing Director Giorgio Barbier said.

“Our development programme is wide-ranging and includes both collective tests, such as today’s session, and private development work carried out in close collaboration with the Manufacturers.

“It will culminate in the first official tests of 2027, scheduled to take place in Valencia in early December with all of next season’s race riders participating.

“We are pleased with the outcome of the test in Austria.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"The riders, including several rookies who made a valuable contribution by bringing different riding approaches and perspectives, were able to evaluate soft, medium and hard compound slick solutions at both the front and rear, using prototype future 850cc machines in some cases and suitably adapted current-generation bikes in others.

“The feedback collected was positive overall and confirms the strong performance level of the solutions tested, particularly in terms of grip and stability.

Red Bull Ring Pirelli MotoGP Test - Full Rider Line-up

HONDA: Johann Zarco, Diogo Moreira, Takaaki Nakagami.

YAMAHA: Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, Jack Miller, Izan Guevara, Augusto Fernandez.

DUCATI: Marc Márquez, Franco Morbidelli, Fermín Aldeguer.

APRILIA: Marco Bezzecchi, Raúl Fernández, Lorenzo Savadori.

KTM: Pedro Acosta, Brad Binder, Pol Espargaró, Maverick Viñales, Senna Agius.



“It has also provided us with valuable information to further refine the development programme and define the characteristics of the range we will make available next season with increasing precision.

“As always, I would like to thank the Manufacturers, Teams and riders for their constructive cooperation.”

While private 850cc/Pirelli tests will continue with development riders, the next test featuring race riders will be the official Valencia test on Tuesday, 1 December, two days after the season finale.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

That will be the first Pirelli test to feature the complete 2027 MotoGP rider line-up, as well as official timing.