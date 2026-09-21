“Wrong weekend” costs di Giannantonio in Austrian MotoGP

Fabio di Giannantonio explains his worst-performing MotoGP weekend of 2026.

Di Giannantonio: “We just did a wrong weekend”
Di Giannantonio: “We just did a wrong weekend”
© Gold and Goose

Fabio di Giannantonio endured his toughest MotoGP weekend of the season performance-wise at the Red Bull Ring.

The VR46 Ducati rider was at the tail end of the top ten in qualifying, the Sprint and grand prix, eventually finishing ninth and 15 seconds behind KTM winner Pedro Acosta.

“I like this track.… I think we just did a wrong weekend,” he said. “This weekend the bike was working OK, in terms of issues, everything was fine, but I think we went in the wrong direction yesterday.

“In MotoGP today, you cannot do a weekend where you go backwards.

Diggia deep in the pack, as team-mate Franco Morbidelli runs wide, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Diggia deep in the pack, as team-mate Franco Morbidelli runs wide, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“We had a decent bike but not enough to be there fighting. So I think we just did a wrong weekend, honestly.”

All of the Ducati riders appeared to struggle with the stiffer-construction rear tyre casing, but di Giannantonio did not see that as an excuse.

“I did the pole position with this casing in Goiania, second in the Sprint and the grand prix podium.”

The Italian added: “I think the others just worked better, they did a better job than me, than us.”

While di Giannantonio suffered his worst points haul of the season without being hindered by a crash, Acosta was celebrating a long-awaited maiden MotoGP grand prix victory.

Austrian MotoGP Race Lap Times: Podium plus Ducati riders.
Austrian MotoGP Race Lap Times: Podium plus Ducati riders.
© Peter McLaren

“When you win, it's like you are the ‘lightest’ person in the world. It's amazing,” said di Giannantonio. “It's not just the first time, even this year in Barcelona, when you win you are light, you touch the sky.

“But then on my side, the day after it gave me a super motivation, so it's like I cannot stay at home, I want to train, I want to go on the bike again, because I want to relive that feeling.

“I guess for him for sure it's a roller coaster of emotions, you are in the front of all the tough moments, all the mistakes, all the process. So I'm pretty sure that today for him and the team is an amazing day and it's fully deserved from him, he's an amazing rider. So he deserves it.”

di Giannantonio will join Acosta’s current KTM team in 2027. 

Acosta has taken fourth in the world championship from di Giannantonio by just four points heading into next weekend's Motegi round.

MotoGP title chase after Austrian Grand Prix: Points per race (top 8 riders).
MotoGP title chase after Austrian Grand Prix: Points per race (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

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Fabio di Giannantonio
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing
“Wrong weekend” costs di Giannantonio in Austrian MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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