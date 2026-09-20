Austria: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, round 15 of 22.

New MotoGP standings after the Red Bull Ring.
New MotoGP standings after the Red Bull Ring.
© Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin extends his MotoGP World Championship lead over Marc Marquez after Sunday's Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring.

Tied at the top heading into Austria, 1-2 finishes mean Martin leaves with a 12-point advantage over Ducati's reigning champion, who missed out on the grand prix podium.

Martin's factory Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi also lost ground in third and is now over one race weekend (37 points) adrift of Martin.

Pedro Acosta's maiden MotoGP victory sees the KTM rider move up to fourth in the world championship...

MotoGP title chase after Austrian Grand Prix: Points per race (top 8 riders).
MotoGP title chase after Austrian Grand Prix: Points per race (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

Austria: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)306 
2=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)294(-12)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)264(-42)
4^2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)234(-72)
5˅1Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)230(-76)
6˅1Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)222(-84)
7=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)203(-103)
8=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)158(-148)
9=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)156(-150)
10=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)115(-191)
11=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)98(-208)
12=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)97(-209)
13=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)94(-212)
14=Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*65(-241)
15=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)61(-245)
16=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)56(-250)
17=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)45(-261)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)33(-273)
19=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)28(-278)
20=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)24(-282)
21=Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*18(-288)
22=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)10(-296)
23=Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)9(-297)
24=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)6(-300)
25=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)5(-301)
26N/ATakaaki NakagamiJPNHonda Test Rider (RC213V)3(-303)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Pedro Acosta
Fabio di Giannantonio
Ai Ogura
MotoGP
Austria: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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