Jorge Martin extends his MotoGP World Championship lead over Marc Marquez after Sunday's Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring.

Tied at the top heading into Austria, 1-2 finishes mean Martin leaves with a 12-point advantage over Ducati's reigning champion, who missed out on the grand prix podium.

Martin's factory Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi also lost ground in third and is now over one race weekend (37 points) adrift of Martin.

Pedro Acosta's maiden MotoGP victory sees the KTM rider move up to fourth in the world championship...

MotoGP title chase after Austrian Grand Prix: Points per race (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

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Austria: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 306 2 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 294 (-12) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 264 (-42) 4 ^2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 234 (-72) 5 ˅1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 230 (-76) 6 ˅1 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 222 (-84) 7 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 203 (-103) 8 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 158 (-148) 9 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 156 (-150) 10 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 115 (-191) 11 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 98 (-208) 12 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 97 (-209) 13 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 94 (-212) 14 = Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 65 (-241) 15 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 61 (-245) 16 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 56 (-250) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 45 (-261) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 33 (-273) 19 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 28 (-278) 20 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 24 (-282) 21 = Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 18 (-288) 22 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 10 (-296) 23 = Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 9 (-297) 24 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 6 (-300) 25 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 5 (-301) 26 N/A Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda Test Rider (RC213V) 3 (-303)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

