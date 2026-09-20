Austria: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, round 15 of 22.
Jorge Martin extends his MotoGP World Championship lead over Marc Marquez after Sunday's Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring.
Tied at the top heading into Austria, 1-2 finishes mean Martin leaves with a 12-point advantage over Ducati's reigning champion, who missed out on the grand prix podium.
Martin's factory Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi also lost ground in third and is now over one race weekend (37 points) adrift of Martin.
Pedro Acosta's maiden MotoGP victory sees the KTM rider move up to fourth in the world championship...
Austria: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|306
|2
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|294
|(-12)
|3
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|264
|(-42)
|4
|^2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|234
|(-72)
|5
|˅1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|230
|(-76)
|6
|˅1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|222
|(-84)
|7
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|203
|(-103)
|8
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|158
|(-148)
|9
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|156
|(-150)
|10
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|115
|(-191)
|11
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|98
|(-208)
|12
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|97
|(-209)
|13
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|94
|(-212)
|14
|=
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|65
|(-241)
|15
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|61
|(-245)
|16
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|56
|(-250)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|45
|(-261)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|33
|(-273)
|19
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|28
|(-278)
|20
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|24
|(-282)
|21
|=
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|18
|(-288)
|22
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|10
|(-296)
|23
|=
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|9
|(-297)
|24
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-300)
|25
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|5
|(-301)
|26
|N/A
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|3
|(-303)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie