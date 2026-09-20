Pedro Acosta is finally an official MotoGP winner, breaking his premier-class drought in style at KTM’s home Red Bull Ring race.

After crashing from the lead in the Sprint and falling again in warm-up, Pedro Acosta lost ground from third to fifth at the start. However, he swiftly picked his way forward to take the lead from Sprint winner Jorge Martin on lap 9 of 28.

This time there was no fumble and, after two and a half years, Acosta kept title leader Martin at bay to become a premier-class grand prix winner after a record 15 previous podiums.

Acosta, joining Ducati next season, took a first Sprint win in the Buriram opener. The Spaniard celebrated on Sunday by placing his RC16 on its side at the chicane on the slow-down lap, the place where he crashed yesterday!

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Marco Bezzecchi put late pressure on team-mate Martin for third, followed closely by Trackhouse rider Ai Ogura, in fourth on his return from injury.

Marc Marquez struggles

Marc Marquez, who lost the title lead to Martin after finishing runner-up in the Sprint, never had the pace to challenge the leading Aprilias and Acosta.

Instead, the reigning champion had to fight hard just to finish as the top Ducati, re-passing Gresini's Fermin Aldeguer for fifth in the closing stages.

Aldeguer later lost out to Acosta's team-mate Brad Binder, then was demoted to eighth - behind Pecco Bagnaia - by a post-race penalty. Fabio di Giannantonio and Johann Zarco completed the top ten.

All riders chose medium compound tyres, front and rear.

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An 850cc/Pirelli test takes place at the Red Bull Ring on Monday. The Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi, the first of the flyaway rounds, then takes place from 2-4 October.

2026 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 28 laps 2 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +1.017s 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +1.209s 4 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +2.139s 5 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +7.339s 6 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +8.720s 7 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +9.686s 8 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +12.365s 9 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +14.869s 10 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +16.266s 11 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +16.640s 12 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +20.940s 13 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +21.032s 14 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +22.391s 15 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +24.949s 16 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +25.148s 17 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +30.140s 18 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +34.200s 19 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +34.413s 20 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +46.724s 21 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +65.895s Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) DNF

* Rookie

Warm-up:

Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi moves to the top of the timesheets for the first time this weekend during warm-up for the 2026 Austrian MotoGP, as Pedro Acosta crashes again.

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Acosta - who fell from the lead of Saturday’s Sprint, handing victory to Bezzecchi’s Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin - slid off at highspeed into Turn 9 in the final minute, sending his KTM cartwheeling through the gravel.

It was the second incident for the home KTM squad after Brad Binder suffered an early highside at Turn 4, leaving him without a lap time. Both riders walked away from their accidents, Acosta visibly angry at his mistake as he returned to the garage.

Bezzecchi led the session by 0.157s from Sprint runner-up Marc Marquez, with Acosta third and title leader Martin in fourth.

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All but three riders had used the soft rear tyre in the Sprint, but most fitted the medium in warm-up to prepare for the 28-lap Grand Prix.

Only Pecco Bagnaia and Pol Espargaro picked the soft this morning.

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However, all riders used the soft front, rather than the medium used in both races, which may well have caught Acosta out this morning...

2026 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1'29.337s 6/7 320k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.157s 5/7 313k 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.209s 4/6 317k 4 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.347s 6/7 317k 5 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.458s 6/7 319k 6 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.526s 6/7 312k 7 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.526s 5/6 309k 8 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.665s 5/7 316k 9 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.669s 6/7 314k 10 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.737s 4/7 321k 11 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.849s 6/7 317k 12 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.880s 6/7 313k 13 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.939s 5/7 317k 14 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +1.040s 4/7 319k 15 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +1.061s 5/7 316k 16 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.065s 6/7 313k 17 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.145s 5/7 305k 18 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +1.193s 6/7 314k 19 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.567s 4/7 309k 20 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.642s 7/7 306k 21 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.637s 5/7 305k 22 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) No Time 0/0

* Rookie

Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 27.748s (2024)

Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 27.748s (2024) Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 29.519s (2024)

Pol Espargaro, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales is missing his fourth event in a row, due to his shoulder injuries, and is again replaced by Pol Espargaro.

Joan Mir is also absent. The HRC rider retired early in last weekend’s Misano race due to extreme fatigue, saying: “I had no energy or power on the bike.”

Subsequent medical checks in Barcelona discovered ‘altered parameters in the blood’ which require further investigation.

Honda test rider Takaaki Nakagami is taking Mir’s place.

A private Pirelli/850cc test, the second of the year to feature race riders, will be held at the track on Monday.

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MotoGP title chase after Austria Sprint: Points per race (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren