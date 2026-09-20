2026 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Race Results

Race results from the 2026 Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring, round 15 of 22.

All of Sunday's MotoGP results from the Red Bull Ring.
All of Sunday's MotoGP results from the Red Bull Ring.
© Gold and Goose

Pedro Acosta is finally an official MotoGP winner, breaking his premier-class drought in style at KTM’s home Red Bull Ring race.

After crashing from the lead in the Sprint and falling again in warm-up, Pedro Acosta lost ground from third to fifth at the start. However, he swiftly picked his way forward to take the lead from Sprint winner Jorge Martin on lap 9 of 28.

This time there was no fumble and, after two and a half years, Acosta kept title leader Martin at bay to become a premier-class grand prix winner after a record 15 previous podiums. 

Acosta, joining Ducati next season, took a first Sprint win in the Buriram opener. The Spaniard celebrated on Sunday by placing his RC16 on its side at the chicane on the slow-down lap, the place where he crashed yesterday!

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi put late pressure on team-mate Martin for third, followed closely by Trackhouse rider Ai Ogura, in fourth on his return from injury. 

Marc Marquez struggles

Marc Marquez, who lost the title lead to Martin after finishing runner-up in the Sprint, never had the pace to challenge the leading Aprilias and Acosta.

Instead, the reigning champion had to fight hard just to finish as the top Ducati, re-passing Gresini's Fermin Aldeguer for fifth in the closing stages. 

Aldeguer later lost out to Acosta's team-mate Brad Binder, then was demoted to eighth - behind Pecco Bagnaia - by a post-race penalty. Fabio di Giannantonio and Johann Zarco completed the top ten.

All riders chose medium compound tyres, front and rear.

An 850cc/Pirelli test takes place at the Red Bull Ring on Monday. The Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi, the first of the flyaway rounds, then takes place from 2-4 October.

2026 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Race Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)28 laps
2Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+1.017s
3Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+1.209s
4Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+2.139s
5Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+7.339s
6Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+8.720s
7Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+9.686s
8Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+12.365s
9Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+14.869s
10Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+16.266s
11Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+16.640s
12Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+20.940s
13Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+21.032s
14Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+22.391s
15Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+24.949s
16Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+25.148s
17Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+30.140s
18Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+34.200s
19Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+34.413s
20Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+46.724s
21Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+65.895s
 Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)DNF

* Rookie

Warm-up:

Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi moves to the top of the timesheets for the first time this weekend during warm-up for the 2026 Austrian MotoGP, as Pedro Acosta crashes again.

Acosta - who fell from the lead of Saturday’s Sprint, handing victory to Bezzecchi’s Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin - slid off at highspeed into Turn 9 in the final minute, sending his KTM cartwheeling through the gravel.

It was the second incident for the home KTM squad after Brad Binder suffered an early highside at Turn 4, leaving him without a lap time. Both riders walked away from their accidents, Acosta visibly angry at his mistake as he returned to the garage.

Bezzecchi led the session by 0.157s from Sprint runner-up Marc Marquez, with Acosta third and title leader Martin in fourth.

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All but three riders had used the soft rear tyre in the Sprint, but most fitted the medium in warm-up to prepare for the 28-lap Grand Prix.

Only Pecco Bagnaia and Pol Espargaro picked the soft this morning.

However, all riders used the soft front, rather than the medium used in both races, which may well have caught Acosta out this morning...

2026 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Warm-up Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)1'29.337s6/7320k
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.157s5/7313k
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.209s4/6317k
4Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.347s6/7317k
5Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.458s6/7319k
6Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.526s6/7312k
7Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.526s5/6309k
8Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.665s5/7316k
9Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.669s6/7314k
10Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.737s4/7321k
11Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.849s6/7317k
12Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.880s6/7313k
13Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.939s5/7317k
14Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+1.040s4/7319k
15Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+1.061s5/7316k
16Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.065s6/7313k
17Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.145s5/7305k
18Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+1.193s6/7314k
19Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.567s4/7309k
20Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.642s7/7306k
21Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.637s5/7305k
22Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)No Time0/0 

* Rookie

Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 27.748s (2024)
  • Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 29.519s (2024)
Pol Espargaro, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Pol Espargaro, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales is missing his fourth event in a row, due to his shoulder injuries, and is again replaced by Pol Espargaro.

Joan Mir is also absent. The HRC rider retired early in last weekend’s Misano race due to extreme fatigue, saying: “I had no energy or power on the bike.”

Subsequent medical checks in Barcelona discovered ‘altered parameters in the blood’ which require further investigation.

Honda test rider Takaaki Nakagami is taking Mir’s place.

A private Pirelli/850cc test, the second of the year to feature race riders, will be held at the track on Monday.

MotoGP title chase after Austria Sprint: Points per race (top 8 riders).
MotoGP title chase after Austria Sprint: Points per race (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Pedro Acosta
MotoGP
2026 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Race Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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