‘Closing a circle’ - Pedro Acosta’s first words as a MotoGP race winner

Pedro Acosta reacts to his maiden MotoGP race win

Pedro Acosta reacts to his maiden MotoGP win
Pedro Acosta reacts to his maiden MotoGP win
© Gold and Goose

Pedro Acosta says his maiden MotoGP victory at the Austrian Grand Prix is “a nice way to close a circle with KTM”, as he gets set to leave the brand at the end of 2026.

The Spaniard has spent his entire grand prix career with KTM, winning the Moto3 title in his debut season in 2021, before two successful years in Moto2 in 2022 and 2023, winning the championship in the latter.

Stepping up to MotoGP in 2024 with Tech3 on KTM machinery, he scored a first podium in just his second race in Portugal that year.

But a maiden victory had eluded Pedro Acosta until Sunday at KTM’s home Austrian Grand Prix, where he beat Aprilia duo Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.

Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Austrian MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Austrian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

It came a day after he crashed out of a commanding lead in the sprint.

Speaking in parc ferme immediately after the race, Acosta said: “I still remember the last time in Indonesia in Moto2,” referencing the last time he won a grand prix, back in 2023.

“The first one is always special.

“It’s a nice way to close a circle with KTM, in front of all the Austrian fans.

“There were many KTM flags around. I’m super happy for them, because they deserve it more than me.

“There were really a lot of good people around when I fucked up yesterday and to give them this result is amazing.”

Acosta’s crew chief Paul Trevathan gave an emotional response to the Spaniard’s victory.

“It’s been a bit of an up and down weekend,” he told the MotoGP world feed.

“He had the speed. Yesterday was a disaster for him also. To come back like this now, fantastic.

Just the kid, you know? He’s giving us everything. So, really, really proud.”

Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Austrian MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Austrian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

It marks KTM’s first victory in MotoGP since the 2022 Indonesian Grand Prix, when Miguel Oliveira won in wet conditions.

It’s also the third time KTM has won on home soil, following victories for Oliveira in 2020 with Tech3, and Brad Binder with the factory team in 2021.

But Acosta’s Austrian Grand Prix victory will come with a bittersweet feeling for KTM, as the Spaniard gets set to leave the brand at the end of the season.

Earlier this year, Acosta signed a multi-season deal to join the factory Ducati squad from 2027.

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Pedro Acosta
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
‘Closing a circle’ - Pedro Acosta’s first words as a MotoGP race winner
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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