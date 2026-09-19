Pedro Acosta gives foul-mouthed explanation for MotoGP Austria sprint crash

Pedro Acosta accepts that he “f***ed up” after crashing out of the lead of the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix sprint while checking his dashboard to see how many laps remained.

The KTM rider recovered from dropping to fourth at Turn 1 at the start of the 14-lap sprint on Saturday to take the lead from Marc Marquez at Turn 3 on the opening tour.

He quickly bolted away from the pack behind, building up a lead of well over two seconds when he crashed at the Turn 2 chicane with three laps to go.

Speaking to the media on Saturday afternoon at the Red Bull Ring, Pedro Acosta says he “lost focus” at that point of the sprint, especially when he was checking his dashboard at the moment he fell.

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“I was just checking the laps that were remaining on the dash, to see how I was with the fuel and… yeah, I fucked it up,” he said.

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“That’s it. I lost my braking point, and that’s it.

“Three laps to go, three seconds ahead, also it was the moment that I rolled off a bit to not take any risks.

“And also it was the moment I lost focus a bit. Tomorrow, if I’m in the same place, for sure I will not roll off.”

Acosta added that he didn’t have time to check up and cut through the chicane, as he approached Turn 2 too quickly.

“Fuck, no, I was that fast that it was going to be tough to cut the corner.

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“But I don’t know, my mistake was not that big for the amount of speed that I was carrying.

“Yeah, it was a mess from my side. Thankfully, tomorrow we have another chance.”

“I have nothing to lose”

Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Austrian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Acosta will go from third on the grid again on Sunday for the grand prix, but says his approach will not change in the wake of his sprint crash.

“Zero,” he replied when asked if he will have a different approach in the main race.

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“I have nothing to lose. And also it’s the moment where I’m showing more speed with more consistent results.

“For this, tomorrow is the same approach.

“At the end, Austria is the kind of place where it can change a lot from sprint to the main race.

“Tyre management and fuel consumption will play a big role in the race. Let’s see.”