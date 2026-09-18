Marc Marquez issues Pedro Acosta MotoGP title battle warning

Marc Marquez insists Pedro Acosta is “in the championship” following the KTM rider’s strong Friday at the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix.

Ducati rider Marc Marquez begins the Red Bull Ring weekend leading the championship standings on 274 points, following his San Marino Grand Prix victory.

But after Friday’s running in Austria, KTM’s Pedro Acosta looks like the favourite to win both races, having topped both practice sessions.

Marquez, who was fourth, was asked how he would consider a battle between himself and Acosta, given the latter is not in title contention.

Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Austrian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Ducati rider warned: “He’s in the championship.

“Eight races to go, he’s 65 behind. I was 100 behind seven races ago. So, he’s in the championship.”

On Acosta’s speed on Friday, he added: “I expected it because it’s not the first time KTM is very fast here.

“And Pedro puts that extra in KTM. He was already very fast in the other race tracks, and here at the moment he is the best one.”

Marquez “not ready to win” in Austria

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Austrian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Marquez won in Austria last year on the Ducati, but doesn’t feel like he is “ready” to do the same after practice.

“The feeling is that today we worked, we worked hard,” he said.

“But the most important thing is that from the first run to the last run of the day, we improved the feeling, we improved the way to ride the bike.

“This is something very positive. Let’s see if tomorrow we need to do another step, because at the moment, we are not ready to fight for the victory. But, we are on Friday.”

Michelin has brought the stiffer tyre carcass to the Red Bull Ring that it used in Thailand and Brazil at the start of the campaign, which the Ducati struggled on.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Marquez says he has to keep adjusting the set-up of his bike to better manage the tyre, but noted that he’s in better shape in Austria than he was in Thailand.

“Basically, the set-up.

“The way you ride is you have one riding style. But it’s true that the fact that we changed the rear casing is changing the character of the bike.

“As we saw in Thailand, we suffered a lot. And today it looks like we suffered a bit more than Misano, but less than Thailand.

“But the most important thing is that from FP1 to the Practice, we did a step, and we will continue.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

He added: “In used tyres, I feel better. The good thing is that, at the moment, I don’t feel the drop, and this gives me a good feeling.

“But I need to improve the time attack, because with the time attack, with this casing, I’m always struggling a bit more.

“And I need to improve there, or to understand how to start on the front row.

“Last year I won with this casing. So, let’s see. I know where I’m losing at the moment compared to last year, and let’s see if tomorrow I can do a step in riding style.”