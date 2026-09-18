2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?
The full list of riders in Q1 and Q2 at the 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix
Pedro Acosta has gotten KTM's home race off to the best of starts on Friday at the Red Bull Ring, after leading both practice sessions ahead of the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix.
The KTM rider is entering his final race in Spielberg with the brand, ahead of his Ducati switch in 2027, and was labelled by some on Thursday as being a favourite to win.
While still early days, Pedro Acosta looked untouchable across both practice sessions on Friday, with the Spaniard leading the afternoon outing with a 1m28.371s.
He headed Gresini Ducati's Fermin Aldeguer, while Ai Ogura impressed on the Trackhouse Aprilia, as he makes his return to action from a hand injury that ruled him out of the last two rounds.
Championship leader Marc Marquez headed his co-points leader Jorge Martin in fourth, while Fabio Di Giannantonio ensured three GP26 Ducatis are inside the Q2 places in sixth for VR46, with Alex Marquez eighth on the Gresini-run GP26 after a late crash that brought out the red flags.
Brad Binder made it two KTMs inside the top 10 in seventh, while Marco Bezzecchi was ninth on the sister factory Aprilia ahead of Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo.
Pecco Bagnaia, a previous dominator at the Red Bull Ring, will go through Q1 for the fifth successive weekend.
Which riders are in Q2 at the 2026 Austrian MotoGP?
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'28.381s
|2
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.127s
|3
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.187s
|4
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.204s
|5
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.222s
|6
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.252s
|7
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.269s
|8
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.321s
|9
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.430s
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.436s
Which riders are in Q1 at the 2026 Austrian MotoGP
|Qualifying 1:
|11
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.440s
|12
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.484s
|13
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.558s
|14
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.680s
|15
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.710s
|16
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.720s
|17
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.810s
|18
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.885s
|19
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.949s
|20
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|+1.215s
|21
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.568s
|22
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.601s