2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?

The full list of riders in Q1 and Q2 at the 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix

Jorge Martin, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Pedro Acosta has gotten KTM's home race off to the best of starts on Friday at the Red Bull Ring, after leading both practice sessions ahead of the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. 

The KTM rider is entering his final race in Spielberg with the brand, ahead of his Ducati switch in 2027, and was labelled by some on Thursday as being a favourite to win. 

While still early days, Pedro Acosta looked untouchable across both practice sessions on Friday, with the Spaniard leading the afternoon outing with a 1m28.371s. 

He headed Gresini Ducati's Fermin Aldeguer, while Ai Ogura impressed on the Trackhouse Aprilia, as he makes his return to action from a hand injury that ruled him out of the last two rounds. 

Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Championship leader Marc Marquez headed his co-points leader Jorge Martin in fourth, while Fabio Di Giannantonio ensured three GP26 Ducatis are inside the Q2 places in sixth for VR46, with Alex Marquez eighth on the Gresini-run GP26 after a late crash that brought out the red flags. 

Brad Binder made it two KTMs inside the top 10 in seventh, while Marco Bezzecchi was ninth on the sister factory Aprilia ahead of Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo.

Pecco Bagnaia, a previous dominator at the Red Bull Ring, will go through Q1 for the fifth successive weekend. 

Which riders are in Q2 at the 2026 Austrian MotoGP?

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'28.381s
2Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.127s
3Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.187s
4Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.204s
5Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.222s
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.252s
7Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.269s
8Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.321s
9Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.430s
10Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.436s

Which riders are in Q1 at the 2026 Austrian MotoGP


 		Qualifying 1:   
11Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.440s
12Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.484s
13Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.558s
14Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.680s
15Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.710s
16Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.720s
17Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.810s
18Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.885s
19Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.949s
20Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+1.215s
21Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.568s
22Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.601s

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Pedro Acosta
2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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