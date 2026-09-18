2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?

Pedro Acosta has gotten KTM's home race off to the best of starts on Friday at the Red Bull Ring, after leading both practice sessions ahead of the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix.

The KTM rider is entering his final race in Spielberg with the brand, ahead of his Ducati switch in 2027, and was labelled by some on Thursday as being a favourite to win.

While still early days, Pedro Acosta looked untouchable across both practice sessions on Friday, with the Spaniard leading the afternoon outing with a 1m28.371s.

He headed Gresini Ducati's Fermin Aldeguer, while Ai Ogura impressed on the Trackhouse Aprilia, as he makes his return to action from a hand injury that ruled him out of the last two rounds.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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Championship leader Marc Marquez headed his co-points leader Jorge Martin in fourth, while Fabio Di Giannantonio ensured three GP26 Ducatis are inside the Q2 places in sixth for VR46, with Alex Marquez eighth on the Gresini-run GP26 after a late crash that brought out the red flags.

Brad Binder made it two KTMs inside the top 10 in seventh, while Marco Bezzecchi was ninth on the sister factory Aprilia ahead of Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo.

Pecco Bagnaia, a previous dominator at the Red Bull Ring, will go through Q1 for the fifth successive weekend.

Which riders are in Q2 at the 2026 Austrian MotoGP?

Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'28.381s 2 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.127s 3 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.187s 4 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.204s 5 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.222s 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.252s 7 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.269s 8 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.321s 9 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.430s 10 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.436s

Which riders are in Q1 at the 2026 Austrian MotoGP



Qualifying 1: 11 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.440s 12 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.484s 13 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.558s 14 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.680s 15 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.710s 16 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.720s 17 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.810s 18 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.885s 19 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.949s 20 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +1.215s 21 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.568s 22 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.601s

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