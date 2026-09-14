2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Start times and how to watch

Information below on how to watch this weekend’s 2026 Austrian MotoGP round at the Red Bull Ring, including timings and schedule.

Schedule for this weekend's Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring.
Schedule for this weekend's Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring.
© Gold and Goose

This is how to watch the 2026 Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring, round 15 of the world championship, which takes place from 18-20 September.

We’ve also listed the start times for all this weekend’s MotoGP sessions below, in both local time and UK time.

Marc Marquez heads to the Red Bull Ring on top of the world championship for the first time this season after completing a perfect double at Misano last weekend.

Ducati’s reigning world champion is tied on points with Jorge Martin, but officially ahead courtesy of his five grand prix wins this season to one for Martin.

Marc Marquez leads, 2025 Austrian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez leads, 2025 Austrian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Martin briefly passed Marquez in the Misano race, only to fade badly with arm pump problems, and could seek surgery if the issue recurs in Austria.

However, team-mate Marco Bezzecchi lost out the most at Misano, crashing from the lead and dropping 33 points from the top.

Martin and Bezzecchi will be seeking Aprilia’s first Red Bull Ring win, at a track dominated by Ducati in the past.

However, the RS-GP outperformed the Desmosedici on the special stiffer rear tyre construction at the start of this season, suggesting they could cause an upset this weekend.

Pedro Acosta, on the podium in Aragon and Misano, could be another contender, during his final Austrian appearance for the home KTM team.

Marc Marquez, 2025 Austrian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2025 Austrian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Gresini riders Alex Marquez (Sprint) and Fermin Aldeguer (Grand Prix) also featured on the Red Bull Ring rostrum a year ago.

A private Pirelli/850cc test, the second of the year to feature race riders, will be held at the track on Monday.

When is the 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP?

The Austrian MotoGP round at Red Bull Ring runs from 18-20 September.

Two free practice sessions will be held on Friday, 18 September. Final practice, qualifying and the Sprint race are on Saturday, 19 September. Warm-up and the grand prix are on Sunday, 20 September.

2026 MotoGP title fight after Misano GP (top 8 riders).
2026 MotoGP title fight after Misano GP (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

What are the start times for the 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP?

Friday 18 September:
10:45am (local)/9:45am (UK) - MotoGP FP1
3:00pm (local)/2:00pm (UK) - MotoGP Practice

Saturday 19 September:
10:10am (local)/9:10am (UK) - MotoGP FP2
10:50am (local)/9:50am (UK) - MotoGP Qualifying
3:00pm (local)/2:00pm (UK) - MotoGP Sprint

Sunday 20 September:

9:40am (local)/8:40am (UK) - MotoGP Warm-up

2:00pm (local)/1:00pm (UK) – MotoGP Race

How to watch the 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP?

MotoGP's official Video Pass streaming service will broadcast all of the sessions live.

MotoGP Video Pass costs €148.99 for the whole season including Timing Pass, or €139.99 for the whole season without live data.

A monthly pass costs €29.99.

How to watch the 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP in the UK?

Alternatively, for UK-based fans, TNT Sports is showing every session of the Austrian MotoGP.

A subscription to TNT Sports through HBO Max starts from £27.99 per month, depending on your plans.

Like the Video Pass, every Moto2 and Moto3 session is also covered live by TNT Sports.

Crash.net provides live text updates during all MotoGP track sessions, except warm-up.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Pedro Acosta
Alex Marquez
Fermin Aldeguer
2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Start times and how to watch
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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