Ducati flags rear-grip concern despite Marc Marquez MotoGP title lead

Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna is unconcerned that Marc Marquez has no recent factory Ducati experience at several of the remaining MotoGP circuits.

The reigning champion completed a remarkable 102-point comeback at Misano to take the championship lead for the first time this season.

Marc Marquez is tied on points with Aprilia’s Jorge Martin, while Marco Bezzecchi slipped to 33 points behind after crashing from the lead on Sunday.

But despite Marquez’s resurgence, Dall’Igna is taking nothing for granted.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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"As always, the World Championship ends in Valencia, so until Valencia we have to try to believe and keep pushing,” Dall’Igna told Sky Italia.

“We knew we had a somewhat peculiar situation at the start of the year… We tried to stay calm, stay focused, try to improve without making too much noise, which is one of the problems you normally encounter when stress increases.

“I think we did well in that regard. And Marc did well because he, too, was very clear-headed and able to do what was necessary to get back on track.

“It’s not done yet, there are still seven races to go, a third of the championship, and everything is still undecided."

No Qatar?

Officially, eight rounds remain on the 2026 calendar, if you include the rescheduled Qatar event in November. However, there are serious doubts over whether the Lusail round will take place, or be replaced, and Dall’Igna may have given the game away by speaking of only seven races.

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Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Either way, the four 2025 rounds that Marquez missed due to shoulder injuries sustained after contact from Marco Bezzecchi at Mandalika - Phillip Island, Sepang, Portimao and Valencia - are still to come.

Asked whether Marquez's lack of recent experience at some of the remaining circuits could prove a disadvantage, Dall’Igna replied:

"Marc has so much experience that I honestly don't think it's a problem to have missed [some of] the remaining races between now and the end of the year.”

A bigger concern is Ducati’s relative rear grip weakness against Aprilia on the harder-construction rear tyre earlier this season. The stiffer carcass is set to return for events such as Red Bull Ring, Mandalika and Phillip Island.

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“Regarding the [tyre construction], let's just say we tend to struggle a bit more with rear grip than others, so that's something we'll have to work on. But I remain positive and confident,” he said.

2026 MotoGP title fight after Misano GP (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

Although many now see the 2026 title as a Marquez versus Martin and Bezzecchi contest, Dall’Igna remains open-minded.

"For me, all the riders who are mathematically in contention for the World Championship are competitors and deserve the utmost respect,” he said.

“I repeat, in my opinion, the main requirement for beating an opponent is to respect them, and therefore I believe that all those who can compete for the World Championship deserve our respect."

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Dall’Igna also insisted he never stopped believing Ducati could secure what would be a fifth successive MotoGP riders’ title.

“I've never stopped believing in it, I've never stopped pushing the whole team to believe in it, and I'll continue to do so until the math decides where this World Championship should go, one way or the other."