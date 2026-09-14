Pol Espargaro “riding like an old man” at “super-physical” Misano MotoGP

Pol Espargaro says he was riding “like an old man” in the Misano MotoGP.

Pol Espargaro speaks to the media at the Misano MotoGP, where he rode "like an old man" in the race.
Pol Espargaro speaks to the media at the Misano MotoGP, where he rode "like an old man" in the…
© Gold & Goose

Pol Espargaro was “riding the bike like an old man”, he says, at the Misano MotoGP, where the race proved to be “super-physical”.

Espargaro was riding in his third race of his current stint replacing Maverick Vinales at Tech3 KTM and finished 14th after a standout performance on Friday to finish in the top-10 in Practice.

By the end of the race, the weekend had taken its physical toll on Espargaro, who felt he had enough energy for the Sprint distance on Saturday, but not for the last third of the full-distance race on Sunday.

“I'm so tired,” Pol Espargaro said after the Misano MotoGP.

Pol Espargaro, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Pol Espargaro, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“I think the last eight laps were too much for me. If it would be another race, like the Sprint, I would be competitive. 

“But from that on my right arm, I start to struggle, [...] my back, I start to struggle riding the bike like an old man. 

“I'm happy overall the weekend to be competitive in one lap, in a Sprint race. 

“So in a Sprint, this time, I'm really competitive, same as Brad [Binder] and Enea [Bastianini]. But from that on, I struggle with the physical conditions and also, you know, technically how to ride the bike. It's difficult.”

Espargaro explained that the high grip of the Misano track makes it one of the most physical races on the calendar.

Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, Pol Espargaro, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, Pol Espargaro, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“The extra grip makes the bike super-physical,” he said. 

“For example, the other side of this thing is Barcelona. 

“Barcelona is really low grip and you get zero tired. You don't get even tired, and this one [Misano] is so grippy and you get so tired. 

“When the track is so grippy, it makes that you go on the limit in every acceleration, the G-forces are extremely high in the brakes, on the change directions, the fast cornering – 11, arriving to 12, 13, brake, all this big and heavy weight into corner 14. It makes life so hard.”

Espargaro was asked if the injury he had at the start of the season was still affecting him now in terms of his overall fitness, having missed training time earlier in the year, as well as time on the bike testing KTM’s 850cc bike for 2027.

Pol Espargaro, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
Pol Espargaro, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“I think it's a combination of many things,” the Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider responded.

“You know, like I did not have the preseason to build up good physical conditions. The fact that I'm not riding often and I don't know the things happening on the bike when the tyre is 20-laps-old. 

“I'm super anxious in the first lap because I'm super on the limit. 

“Trying to follow them [other riders], I get more tired and there are many, many factors that are involved. 

“But anyway, the thing is that I'm getting old – I'm 35 and I'm fighting against guys [who are] 25. This is the point. 

“Honestly speaking, I feel like I'm more tired than I should be. Even if I train, I believe it's hard. 

“So my respect to Marc Marquez and Johann Zarco.”

Tags:

Pol Espargaro
Red Bull KTM Tech3
Pol Espargaro “riding like an old man” at “super-physical” Misano MotoGP
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
“Seven engines blew up” - KTM explains “most horrible time” in MotoGP
Red Bull KTM RC16.
MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro credits Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez for “crazy” Misano MotoGP Q2 lap
Pedro Acosta congratulates Pol Espargaro, Friday practice, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales to miss Misano MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2026 German MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“1000, 850, 1000, 850” - Pol Espargaro faces bike-switching MotoGP schedule
Pol Espargaro, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP Feature
KTM MotoGP riders to regain 500rpm at Misano?
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta riding “insane” at Aragon MotoGP, “a bag of oxygen” for KTM
Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Latest News

MotoGP News
2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Start times and how to watch
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Austrian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
MotoGP rider radio “on a good level” and “interesting for the future”
2h ago
Luca Marini, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Podcast: Was Misano the beginning of the end for Aprilia’s MotoGP title hopes?
2h ago
Crash MotoGP Podcast
MotoGP News
Ducati flags rear-grip concern despite Marc Marquez MotoGP title lead
2h ago
Gigi Dall’Igna, Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro “riding like an old man” at “super-physical” Misano MotoGP
3h ago
Pol Espargaro speaks to the media at 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez admits MotoGP rivals handed him a “sweet present” in title fight
4h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Outgoing KTM MotoGP rider skirting “disaster” due to setup quirk
4h ago
Enea Bastianini, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“Very impressive” - Toprak surprised by Misano MotoGP pace, but “impossible to overtake”
5h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi on MotoGP title pressure: ‘If I didn’t want it, I’d work in my dad’s shop’
6h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
The Fabio Quartararo Misano MotoGP problem that bodes ill for Yamaha’s Austria GP
6h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.