“1000, 850, 1000, 850” - Pol Espargaro faces bike-switching MotoGP schedule

Pol Espargaro could alternate between KTM’s 1000cc Michelin MotoGP bike and 850cc Pirelli prototype during a demanding upcoming schedule.

Espargaro faces possible “1000, 850, 1000, 850” schedule
Espargaro faces possible “1000, 850, 1000, 850” schedule
© Gold and Goose

Depending on Maverick Vinales’ fitness, KTM test rider Pol Espargaro could spend the upcoming weeks switching between the factory’s current 1000cc MotoGP bike and future 850cc prototype.

Espargaro reduced his deficit to the front during his second weekend replacing Vinales at Aragon, but with more riders reaching the finish he was unable to repeat his Silverstone points result.

“I enjoyed it a bit,” he said. “I reduced a lot of the gap compared to my teammates - not Pedro [Acosta], but with Enea [Bastianini] and Brad [Binder].

“Still, I miss a lot of speed. It's just my second race and when the tyres get used, I suffer a lot.

Aragon MotoGP Race Lap Times: Podium plus other KTMs.
Aragon MotoGP Race Lap Times: Podium plus other KTMs.
© Peter McLaren

“I don't know how to adapt to these big changes when the bike is suffering with the used tyres.

“But anyway, I feel that I'm getting faster and let's see what happens in Misano, if we get Maverick back.

“If not, I didn't race here since 2022, but I'm used to do testing at Misano, so we'll see.”

Espargaro has previously spoken about the difficulty of switching between KTM’s 850cc prototype on Pirellis and the current 1000cc machine on Michelins.

If Vinales remains sidelined for Misano and Austria, that challenge could become a regular part of Espargaro’s schedule.

Pol Espargaro, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
Pol Espargaro, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“I'm waiting to see what's going on for Misano [and Austria GPs]. In case I race in Misano, then the week after I have a test in Mugello,” Espargaro said.

“From there, I go straight to the Austrian GP, and in Austria on the Monday there is a test with 850.

“So it [could] be 1000, 850, 1000, 850... 

"But this is if Maverick is not coming in the next races. If he's coming, my plan is going to change.”

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Pol Espargaro
Maverick Vinales
KTM
“1000, 850, 1000, 850” - Pol Espargaro faces bike-switching MotoGP schedule
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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