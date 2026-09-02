Fabio Quartararo unfazed by reduced MotoGP testing ahead of Honda move

Fabio Quartararo says four MotoGP pre-season test days are sufficient despite changing manufacturer and adapting to Pirelli tyres for 2027.

Quartararo: “Four days is enough”
Quartararo: “Four days is enough”
© Gold and Goose

The reduced MotoGP pre-season testing schedule for 2027 means riders changing teams, and rookies new to the premier class, will have less track time to adapt than in the past.

Rookies will have two fewer days of testing available, with the Sepang Shakedown and Official Test both cut from three days to two.

Meanwhile, existing riders - not eligible for the Shakedown - will see their pre-season shortened from five days to four, following the one-day outing for all riders at Valencia in December.

The changes come despite MotoGP undergoing major technical changes for 2027, with smaller 850cc engines and a switch from Michelin to Pirelli tyres.

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Some, including Pecco Bagnaia, have already raised concerns over the small sample of riders allowed to try next year’s bikes and tyres at the Brno test. A second test will take place after Austria, with the line-up still to be confirmed.

Bagnaia said earlier this season: “I understand not trying the 850 because it’s normal [as I’m leaving Ducati].

"But arriving at the 1st of December, without even testing the Pirellis before, then riding the bikes for one day at Valencia: You will start at 11 and finish at 3pm [due to the cold weather].

“So not much time. It’s a bit strange because you won’t understand the tyres, you won’t have anything to ask Pirelli. So I think it’s not the best idea.”

Playing catch-up on Pirelli knowledge certainly won't be helped by the newly announced reduction in winter testing.

"Four days is enough"

However, speaking at Aragon, fellow former champion Fabio Quartararo, who is also changing team and manufacturer with a move from Yamaha to Honda, insisted he was not concerned by a shorter pre-season.

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“We’ll have two days in Sepang and two in Thailand. I think having four days is enough time to adapt. I don’t think it will be such a big thing [to lose one day],” Quartararo said at Aragon.

“The experience you take during a test is one thing, but you need the race weekends.

“It looks similar in riding [the bike], but it’s a bit different when you’re in a race weekend, where you have to overtake, brake, change direction [with the other bikes around you].

“This is something I’ll have to take confidence from during a race weekend.”

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Although a Yamaha rider throughout his MotoGP career, Quartararo pointed to how he has already had to adapt from the Inline M1 to this year’s new V4.

“I didn’t change brand from last year to this year, but it’s a completely different bike. I had to adapt to this bike. The performance [with the V4] is not there, but I had to change my riding style,” he said.

“For next year [moving to Honda], the same will happen. Also next year is different tyres so this is something you’ll have to learn. But I don’t expect to jump on the bike and be super quick.

“Of course, in Valencia I’ll have a day where I’ll have to check where my weaknesses are, where I need to learn during the winter.

“I don’t expect to come and win straight away. I’ll have to learn, have to adapt and maximise as soon as possible the performance on the bike to be fast.”

Tags:

Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha
Honda
2027
Fabio Quartararo unfazed by reduced MotoGP testing ahead of Honda
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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