‘Follow Miller’s example’ - Yamaha hits back at Fabio Quartararo as tensions flare

A senior Yamaha MotoGP figure has told Fabio Quartararo to “follow Jack Miller’s example” after the Frenchman said he would no longer develop the bike for the team.

Fabio Quartararo admitted earlier this year that he had no discussions about extending his deal with Yamaha beyond 2026, as he ultimately penned a contract with Honda.

Amid a difficult season on Yamaha’s new V4, the 2021 world champion’s frustrations have grown with the brand, who he feels has done little to improve the bike since it first debuted last year.

Tensions, however, have reached a new level between Quartararo and Yamaha, after the Frenchman said at the Aragon Grand Prix that he would, “for personal reasons”, no longer help the Japanese brand develop its bike.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Aragon MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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He says this is down to Yamaha's decision not to let him test Pirelli tyres on the M1 after the Austrian Grand Prix, which he feels is unfair given the development work he has been asked to do with a view to 2027.

Quartararo “lacks a bit of objectivity”

Senior Yamaha figures Paolo Pavesio and Massimo Meregalli had now hit back at Quartararo in an interview with L’Equipe.

Pavesio said: “Fabio regularly complains that we’re not developing the bike, and when we ask him to test new parts, he criticises us for it, saying he loses his way.

“He lacks a bit of objectivity. Of course, we’re not at the level we’d like to be. But like our rivals, we’re trying to move forward.”

Jack Miller, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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Meregalli was more blunt in his assessment, as he called for Quartararo to act more like Jack Miller, who he feels continues to push development work despite losing his seat on the grid.

“Fabio should follow Jack’s example - he always gives his all and makes sure that, even if things get tough, everyone stays in good spirits.”

On the upcoming Austria test, Meregalli says Toprak Razgatlioglu and 2027 signing Izan Guevara will ride the bike, while adding that Yamaha’s approach is no different to that of other brands with riders who are leaving at the end of 2026.

“We’ll be using Razgatlioglu and most certainly Guevara for the test in Austria because they’ll be with us next year.

“All the manufacturers have taken this decision [not to run riders who are leaving]. [Jorge] Martin and [Ai] Ogura won’t be testing the Aprilia, [Pecco] Bagnaia won’t be testing the Ducati, [Pedro] Acosta won’t be testing the KTM, and we won’t be letting Miller test our 850cc either.”

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At the first in-season test for Pirelli tyres and 850cc bikes for race riders, KTM did elect to put Acosta on the bike despite him leaving for Ducati next year.

KTM boss Pit Beirer said this made sense because Acosta is the brand’s best rider, and his data will be valuable even if it gives him an insight into the bike he can take to Ducati.

Honda has also allowed Joan Mir and Luca Marini time on Pirelli tyres.