"There was an opportunity" - Luca Marini questioned on 2027 Yamaha MotoGP option

Luca Marini discusses his 2027 MotoGP move to Tech3 KTM

Luca Marini will join Tech3 KTM in MotoGP next year
Luca Marini will join Tech3 KTM in MotoGP next year
© Gold and Goose

Luca Marini admits “there was an opportunity” to join Yamaha for the 2027 MotoGP season, before ultimately settling on Tech3 KTM.

The MotoGP podium finisher was informed earlier in the year that he would not remain with Honda for next season.

Linked to several different destinations, Luca Marini has signed for the Tech3 KTM squad, as part of the Austrian brand’s total overhaul of its rider line-up for 2027.

In the pre-season, Marini was linked to a factory Yamaha seat.

Luca Marini, Silverstone MotoGP.
Luca Marini, Silverstone MotoGP.
© Tony Goldsmith

Asked why he elected to join KTM instead of Yamaha on Thursday ahead of the Aragon Grand Prix, he replied: “This is not the correct place to talk about this.

“But for sure there was an opportunity, but at the end, every time I tried to do my best, even talking with people about the decision, and try to do the correct thing, everything went like this and… just enjoy the next year.”

Marini “sad” when told of Honda MotoGP exit

Marini joined the factory Honda squad in an eleventh-hour deal at the end of 2023 to replace Gresini-bound Marc Marquez.

In his tenure with the Japanese brand, he has become a valuable asset in the development of the RC213V.

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Talking about his 2027 deal, Marini admitted he was “sad” when Honda informed him he would not be re-signed for the coming season.

“Well, at the end, this is all in the announcement,” he said when asked if it was good to have his future out in the open.

“But already it was done before. So, for me, everything is OK.

“I’m really focused now on the present because doing my best at this moment is the only thing I can do, and trying to keep the same level of this first part of this season and trying to be in the top 10 in every session, every race, and try to keep doing my best.

“Of course, about all the story for next year, at the beginning, when I was speaking with Honda, they told me the decision.

Luca Marini, Enea Bastianini, MotoGP 2026.
Luca Marini, Enea Bastianini, MotoGP 2026.
© Gold and Goose

“I was a little bit sad, of course, but I understood, and I needed to accept this and move forward.

“Now, fully motivated on the new project, really looking forward to doing my best there. I know what I did here in Honda and for Honda as a rider and a man, working on everything - not just the bike.

“I’m really satisfied for what we did and I’m really pleased to work with great people in my garage.

“Everybody gave me something, and I learned a lot. Now I just keep going, keep working on this season, and doing my best.”

While noting that he was open to considering all options for his future, Marini says there wasn’t any moment where he felt he would not be on the MotoGP grid.

“No, because at the end I had different options, different solutions,” he said.

“But, of course, it’s something normal that you start to talk, start to consider everything, to be ready in any sitaution because, like I said at the beginning, I was a little bit sad, but I said, ‘OK, no problem, I accept the decision, I’ll try to move forward, try to enjoy and find the best solution for me’.

“At the end, I think this is what I did, and I’m really satisfied about everything. I need to just keep doing my best as a rider for this season and the next one.”

Tags:

Luca Marini
Honda HRC (MotoGP)
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
Red Bull KTM Tech3
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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