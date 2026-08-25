Official: Maverick Vinales out of Aragon MotoGP, Tech3 names replacement

The Tech3 KTM MotoGP team has officially confirmed that Maverick Vinales will sit out this weekend’s Aragon Grand Prix and be replaced by Pol Espargaro.

The 10-time MotoGP race winner has not been in race action since MotoGP returned from its summer break, as he continues to recover from the shoulder injury he suffered last year in Germany.

It had already been reported by Sky Italy over the weekend that Maverick Vinales was likely to continue his ongoing absence into this week’s Aragon round.

Tech3 has now confirmed this to be the case, with KTM test rider Pol Espargaro once again stepping in to replace him.

Vinales has struggled with a shoulder injury for over a year © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

No timeline has been given for a definite return to action for Vinales, but Tech3 is hopeful that he will be back for the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano next month.

“Together with Maverick and KTM, we have decided that Pol will continue with us in Aragon so that Maverick can continue to focus on his recovery,” Tech3 team boss Nicolas Goyon said.

“Pol did a solid job for the team at Silverstone, and his experience means he is well placed to step in again this weekend.

“The most important thing for us is that Maverick takes the time he needs to recover properly.

“We are supporting him throughout this process and remain hopeful that we can welcome him back at Misano.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Pol Espargaro will stand in for Vinales at Aragon © Gold and Goose

“Until then, we will focus on Aragón and continue to give Pol and Enea our full support.”

Espargaro was 13th in his return to racing last time out at the British Grand Prix in place of Vinales.

Vinales’ absence comes amid a turbulent time for the Spaniard and his relationship with KTM, having lost his place on the grid for 2027.

During the summer break, it was reported that KTM was looking for a way to sever ties with Vinales effective immediately.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

However, Vinales took to social media to deny these reports, while Tech3 CEO Guenther Steiner said at Silverstone that the Spaniard had not been fired.

Vinales is currently undergoing treatment on a muscle tear in the injury site on his shoulder, as he attempts to avoid surgery that would end his season.

The San Marino Grand Prix is scheduled for the weekend of 11-13 September, giving Vinales an extra fortnight to recover before returning to action.