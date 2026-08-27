Nicolo Bulega back on Ducati’s 2027 MotoGP prototype at Misano

While Fermin Aldeguer’s VR46 Ducati deal was being made official on Wednesday, his expected 2027 team-mate Nicolo Bulega was busy testing the factory’s 850cc prototype at Misano.

The Italian, beaten in just one WorldSBK race so far this season, conducted Ducati’s development work alone following a recent injury to Michele Pirro.

According to GPOne.com, Bulega was seen carrying out some aerodynamic comparison work and set a lap time just 1.7s behind Pecco Bagnaia's 1000cc/Michelin lap record.

Yamaha's MotoGP test team was also on track, with Augusto Fernandez one second slower than Bulega.

Nicolo Bulega testing a 2027-spec Ducati at Misano (@nicolo_bulega11 Instagram)

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The outing was reportedly Bulega's final test before officially joining MotoGP in VR46 colours at the Valencia test.

Bulega will return to WorldSBK action at Magny-Cours next weekend, starting the event with a huge 133-point lead over Ducati team-mate Iker Lecuona, who is the only rider to have beaten Bulega so far in 2026.

Current MotoGP race riders will get their next opportunity to try the 850cc/Pirelli machines after September’s Red Bull Ring round.

Aldeguer and Marc Marquez were previously chosen to represent Ducati during the debut Brno test in June.

Meanwhile, the Misano MotoGP round takes place in two weeks.

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As the home event for VR46 and Ducati, it could also be the perfect place to confirm Bulega’s 2027 seat, which is now the last remaining Desmosedici ride...