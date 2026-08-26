Fernandez picks out three “super competitive” rivals for Aragon MotoGP

Raul Fernandez heads to Aragon fresh from his Silverstone MotoGP victory but expects three fellow Spaniards to provide formidable opposition.

Fernandez wary of Spanish Aragon rivals.
Fernandez wary of Spanish Aragon rivals.
© Gold and Goose

Silverstone MotoGP winner Raul Fernandez will be chasing further success in front of his home Spanish fans at Aragon this weekend.

The anti-clockwise layout suits the Trackhouse Aprilia rider, who won at the circuit during his lone Moto2 season.

“Aragon is special for me," Fernandez said. 

"I have some really good memories from Moto2. Five days before jumping on the bike, I was having surgery and then I got the victory, so I have a really good memory. It’s a track that I enjoy a lot.

Raul Fernandez, Silverstone MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“The different thing of this track compared to Jerez and Montmeló is that there are more left corners, the other tracks are more right. This means it helps my riding style to have more left corners.

“But we also have to keep our feet on the ground.”

Indeed, Fernandez is under no illusions about the challenge he faces from some “super competitive” fellow Spaniards this weekend.

“In Aragon, we know that Marc (Marquez) and Jorge (Martin) are super competitive, also Pedro (Acosta),” he said.

“We have to go step-by-step, we need to work well because the level of the Spanish riders in Aragon is quite high.”

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marquez is a seven-time grand prix winner at the event and has won the last four races (Sprint and Grand Prix) at the circuit for Ducati.

Martin leads the world championship for Aprilia, while KTM star Acosta was the top non-Ducati rider, in fourth, at Aragon last season.

“We know it’s not the best track for Aprilia, it will be… not difficult, but we know that we have to work more,” Fernandez added.

“The key is to prepare well the back straight, the main straight and be confident with the front part of the bike.”

Fernandez starts the weekend sixth in the world championship, 56 points behind Martin.

Tags:

Raul Fernandez
Trackhouse MotoGP Team
MotoGP
Fernandez picks out three “super competitive” rivals for Aragon MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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