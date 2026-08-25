MotoGP announces senior management reshuffle

The MotoGP Group has announced that Carlos Ezpeleta will become Deputy CEO alongside his father Carmelo Ezpeleta.

Since MotoGP Group (formerly Dorna Sports) took over as commercial rights holder for MotoGP, Carmelo Ezpeleta has helmed the company.

Over the years, his son Carlos has risen through the management ranks, previously serving as chief commercial officer.

He has now been promoted to the role of Deputy CEO, in a move that signifies Liberty Media’s long-term backing of the Ezpeleta family.

Carlos Ezpeleta, 2026 Brazilian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“It is a great honour to take on this role at such an exciting moment for MotoGP,” Carlos Ezpeleta said.

“With incredible fans and partners around the world, I look forward to working with Liberty Media and the entire MotoGP community to reach new audiences, create new opportunities and unlock the sport’s full potential.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP Group, said: “Carlos has played a fundamental role in the growth of MotoGP over many years.

“His experience spans every part of our business, and his leadership, vision and passion for the sport make him the right person to help guide MotoGP into its next chapter.”

Derek Chang, CEO of Liberty Media, added: “MotoGP has built a strong global foundation, and we see an enormous opportunity to take the sport to the next level.

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Carmelo Ezpeleta remains as CEO © Gold and Goose

“Carlos has the experience, vision and deep understanding of MotoGP to help lead that transformation, and we are excited to support him as he takes on this new position.”

Liberty Media acquired MotoGP Group in 2024 for €4.2 billion, bring it under the same umbrella as Formula 1.

Carmelo Ezpeleta has helped navigate MotoGP through numerous difficult periods, including the 2008 financial crisis and the COVID pandemic.

MotoGP is yet to confirm who will replace Carlos Ezpeleta as chief sporting officer.

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