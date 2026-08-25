Marco Bezzecchi reveals “slight setback” in recovery ahead of Aragon MotoGP

Marco Bezzecchi will not be 100% fit for the Aragon Grand Prix

Marco Bezzecchi won't be 100% fit for the Aragon GP
Marco Bezzecchi won't be 100% fit for the Aragon GP
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi says he “had a slight setback” in his recovery from injury after the British Grand Prix ahead of this weekend’s Aragon MotoGP round.

The erstwhile championship leader fractured his collarbone in a crash during qualifying at the German Grand Prix in July prior to the summer break.

The Italian returned to action at the British Grand Prix two weeks ago and gritted his teeth for a brace of third-place finishes on his factory Aprilia.

But coming into this week’s Aragon Grand Prix, Marco Bezzecchi has revealed he won’t be 100% fit due to “the efforts of the weekend” at Silverstone.

Marco Bezzecchi was third in both races at Silverstone on his injury return
Marco Bezzecchi was third in both races at Silverstone on his injury return
© Gold and Goose

“I can’t wait to get to Aragon,” Bezzecchi said as he previews the Aragon round.

“It will definitely be a demanding weekend because, after Silverstone, I had a slight setback caused by the efforts of the weekend.

“Anyway, we expected that, so we are trying to take full advantage of the time we have available to get everything sorted.

“In any case, I’m extremely happy to be headed to Aragón: it’s a track that I like a lot, and I can't wait to get on the bike.”

Aprilia comes to Aragon with Jorge Martin 31 points clear in the riders’ championship, with Bezzecchi now second again in the standings.

Jorge Martin leads the championship by 31 points ahead of the Aragon GP
Jorge Martin leads the championship by 31 points ahead of the Aragon GP
© Gold & Goose

Martin enjoyed a strong weekend at Silverstone, as a return to a set-up he used earlier in the season helped him to pole, victory in the sprint and a podium in the grand prix.

Yet to race at Aragon as an Aprilia rider, Martin is looking forward to trying to continue the momentum he and the team built at the British Grand Prix.

“We are arriving at one of our home GP races in great shape,” he said.

“I’m pleased with the work we are doing with the team.

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“We worked extremely well at Silverstone, and I hope to continue on the same path.

“I am really looking forward to racing in front of the Spanish fans and returning to Aragon after missing this race last year.

“It will be great to ride my Aprilia at MotorLand for the first time.

“I like the track, and we’ll be focused on doing the best job we can straight away from Friday in order to find a good feeling on Saturday and Sunday.”

Tags:

Marco Bezzecchi
Jorge Martin
Aprilia Racing
Marco Bezzecchi reveals “slight setback” in recovery ahead of Aragon MotoGP
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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